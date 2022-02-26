New Orleans Saints
Saints star Michael Thomas has contract restructured Saints star Michael Thomas has contract restructured
New Orleans Saints

Saints star Michael Thomas has contract restructured

2 hours ago

If New Orleans Saints fans wanted a reason to feel good heading into a new era this offseason, they might be able to find it with the latest news surrounding their All-Pro wide receiver.

The Saints have agreed to restructure the contract of Michael Thomas, converting $14.5 million of his 2022 salary into a signing bonus to help clear cap space going into the 2022 season, according to an ESPN report.

The Saints are also reportedly restructuring the contract of offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, converting $18.2 million of his scheduled salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus.

The move not only helps the Saints navigate some of their salary cap issues but likely ensures that Thomas and Ramczyk will be members of the team next season.

And that has to be good news for the New Orleans faithful.

Despite playing in just seven games over the last two seasons due to ankle injuries, Thomas has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2016.

He recorded at least 92 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, including a record-breaking 2019 season in which he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

Following that season, Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million deal. But he has struggled to stay healthy since, missing the entire 2021 season after playing just seven games in 2020.

This has led to rumblings that Thomas could be on the way out in New Orleans, but with a restructuring of his deal, it appears the wide receiver will get a chance to remind Saints fans of his dominance.

Get more from New Orleans Saints Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers

1 day ago
NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more
National Football League

NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more

1 day ago
Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinators
New Orleans Saints

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinators

2 days ago
Saints face crucial decisions with Armstead, Williams, other free agents
New Orleans Saints

Saints face crucial decisions with Armstead, Williams, other free agents

6 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs sit atop Wright's first offseason tiers list
National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs sit atop Wright's first offseason tiers list

February 15
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes