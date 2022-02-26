New Orleans Saints Saints star Michael Thomas has contract restructured 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If New Orleans Saints fans wanted a reason to feel good heading into a new era this offseason, they might be able to find it with the latest news surrounding their All-Pro wide receiver.

The Saints have agreed to restructure the contract of Michael Thomas, converting $14.5 million of his 2022 salary into a signing bonus to help clear cap space going into the 2022 season, according to an ESPN report.

The Saints are also reportedly restructuring the contract of offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, converting $18.2 million of his scheduled salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus.

The move not only helps the Saints navigate some of their salary cap issues but likely ensures that Thomas and Ramczyk will be members of the team next season.

And that has to be good news for the New Orleans faithful.

Despite playing in just seven games over the last two seasons due to ankle injuries, Thomas has been one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2016.

He recorded at least 92 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, including a record-breaking 2019 season in which he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns en route to being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

Following that season, Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million deal. But he has struggled to stay healthy since, missing the entire 2021 season after playing just seven games in 2020.

This has led to rumblings that Thomas could be on the way out in New Orleans, but with a restructuring of his deal, it appears the wide receiver will get a chance to remind Saints fans of his dominance.

