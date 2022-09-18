National Football League
Saints' Jameis Winston playing vs. Bucs with four fractures in back
3 hours ago

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is playing in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with multiple fractures in his back, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

Winston has four fractures in his back from his L1 to L4 vertebrae, Glazer reported.

"Playing in a lot of pain," Glazer tweeted, saying that the Saints quarterback would have extra padding to protect his injured back.

Jay Glazer breaks down the Jameis Winston and Justin Herbert injuries

Jay Glazer breaks down some of the high profile QBs' injuries around the league, including Jameis Winston in New Orleans and Justin Herbert in Los Angeles.

The Saints (1-0) are playing host to the Bucs (1-0), whom have they beaten four consecutive times. Winston completed 23 of 34 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday in New Orleans' 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons

