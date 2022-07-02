National Football League
Saints' Cam Jordan: 'We can win with a multitude' of QBs Saints' Cam Jordan: 'We can win with a multitude' of QBs
National Football League

Saints' Cam Jordan: 'We can win with a multitude' of QBs

1 hour ago

The New Orleans Saints have employed several starting quarterbacks since Drew Brees' retirement just 16 months ago.

Four men in total marched the crew out onto to the field last season, and the squad's ever-changing QB room resulted in an incredibly shaky offense that posted the fewest passing yards in all of football.

This year, the Saints get Jameis Winston back from a torn ACL that caused him to miss 10 games in 2021, and the coaching staff is wholly gratified with the progress he's made during rehab. The question is whether he can strike a better balance between the gunslinger that got himself into trouble early in his career, and the conservative, mostly ineffective version from last year.

Regardless, the team is going to hang its hat on defense, according to Cameron Jordan, and be able to win games no matter who's at QB.

"We were still able to win at such a high clip that our confidence was boosted through that roof," Jordan said, recalling the 2019-20 Saints, who went 8-1 with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill starting in place of an injured Brees. "We realized that defense can not only sustain games or win games because of us, as well as we can win with a multitude of quarterbacks. 

"That confidence is unreal."

The Saints' defensive numbers back up Jordan's sentiments. Last season, New Orleans finished fourth in the NFL in points allowed per game (19.7), INTs (18) and opposing passer rating (81.7). And it remained consistent throughout the season while defending the fort for Winston, Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. This offseason, the Saints signed Andy Dalton to serve as Winston's backup.

"You go in two seasons ago, go [5-0] with Teddy Bridgewater, next season we go, what was it [3-1] or whatever that is with Taysom Hill," Jordan reflected. "And then Jameis, we start off 5-1 until he gets injured and then go through three other quarterbacks in a rotation respectively from Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book, and still come out with a 9-8 season. If other teams had to face that, would they even break .500?"

Dennis Allen's returning presence only elevates Jordan's confidence. Allen is set to take the team's head coaching reins after seven seasons as its defensive coordinator and 10 years in the organization alongside Sean Payton.

"He's been there a long time, where we know we have established trust," Jordan said of Allen. "That trust is something that has to be built over time, and it's already there."

One of the best defensive linemen in the game, Jordan is fresh off his seventh Pro Bowl campaign (fifth straight) after registering 59 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He rejoins the potent trio of Marcus Davenport, Marshon Lattimore and Demario Davis, while the squad welcomes new forces in safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to square off in boxing match
National Football League

Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to square off in boxing match

20 hours ago
Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East?
National Football League

Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East?

1 day ago
Bears' Justin Fields 'wants to take over' the NFL
Chicago Bears

Bears' Justin Fields 'wants to take over' the NFL

1 day ago
Eagles' Sanders: 'We feel unstoppable' ahead of new season
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Sanders: 'We feel unstoppable' ahead of new season

2 days ago
Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage'
Los Angeles Rams

Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage'

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes