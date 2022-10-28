National Football League Saints, Browns headline Cowherd's Week 8 'Blazin' 5' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Week 8 of the NFL season resuming Sunday, Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd."

Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet .

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +3.5 (Cardinals win 28-27)

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, they [the Cardinals] have issues offensively, but they don't give the ball away. Only the Eagles have fewer giveaways. Kyler Murray is now running more, and DeAndre Hopkins is back. And the Cardinals have been a bizarrely good road team since 2021. Don't ask me, but DeAndre Hopkins' insertion back into the offense and Murray's legs now — he's willing to run — make a difference. The Vikings are good, but they've been out-gained by 270 yards, all their games are close, and they give up six yards a play. This is an explosive Arizona team."

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (+1.5) 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Saints +1.5 (Saints win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "They're [the Saints] coming off extra rest; I always love that. And the Raiders, let's be honest, their wins have been against the Broncos, [who] are awful, and the Texans, and they needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Texans. The Raiders defense is atrocious. They have the worst passer rating defense in the league. Opposing quarterbacks average a 105 passer rating. And those games they won last year, all the close ones, they're 0-4 in close games and 0-3 on the road. The Raiders, I like their offensive talent, there's some smoke and mirrors here. Very close game."

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (+3.5) 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Lions +3.5 (Lions win 30-27)

Colin's thoughts: "At home, they're [the Lions] a different team. Jared Goff at home this year, look at their offense, in his 11 home starts he has a 102 passer rating. At home, they get 38 points, seven yards a play, and they're getting healthy. D'Andre Swift practiced Wednesday and Thursday. T.J. Hockenson, their excellent young tight end, is gonna play, so they get their weapons back. And the Dolphins, they're one of four teams in the league with a winning record and a negative point differential. There is a ceiling once they get off scripted plays [in] what they can do, and they are a little beat up in some of their units defensively."

New England Patriots (-2.5) at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots win 27-20)

Colin's thoughts: "They're [the Patriots] coming off a humiliating loss. My rule, when great players or great coaches are humiliated, they come back the next week. Listen, [Bill] Belichick has feasted off average quarterbacks, especially average, young quarterbacks, and that's what Zach Wilson is. Zach has less than 200 passing yards in back-to-back games. They're missing Breece Hall, Corey Davis, Alijah Vera-Tucker. This is a bad spot for a quarterback that needs protection and a running game. He loses his best protector and running back."

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (+3.5) 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Browns +3.5 (Bengals win 28-27)

Colin's thoughts: "For some reason, Cleveland's given Cincinnati issues. Kevin Stefanski's 4-0 against the Bengals. The five games have been decided by three or fewer points for the Browns this year, their five games, so they get into some close games. Their offense this season, you think it's terrible, but they're running the heck out of the football in Cleveland; that's not a surprise. Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards and rushing TDs with eight. And the Bengals, listen, Ja'Marr Chase is out; that's a big deal. Browns don't get a lot of Monday Night football games at home. This is gonna be like Mardi Gras. And Joe Burrow's still getting sacked a lot. I get great corners for Cleveland, Myles Garrett without Ja'Marr Chase. I think it goes down to the last minute. I'll give Cincinnati a win, it goes either way."

