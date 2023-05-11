National Football League New Orleans Saints 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Saints will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET: W

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 18) at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m. ET: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct 8) at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET: W

Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 19) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET: L

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET: W

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET: W

Week 16 (Thursday, Dec. 21) at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET: L

Week 18 (TBD) vs. Atlanta Falcons: W

Final record: 8-9

If the Saints are going to win the South, they need to come out of that bye strong, which makes that Week 12 game in Atlanta pivotal. Four of the first six are on the road, so they might dig an early hole. I have them winning in Minnesota in Week 10, one of the better wins by any NFC South team. Whether the Saints can avoid stumbles against lesser opponents will decide whether they're in the hunt late.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

