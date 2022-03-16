National Football League
Wilson, Seahawks brass disagree on how QB ended up in Denver Wilson, Seahawks brass disagree on how QB ended up in Denver
National Football League

Wilson, Seahawks brass disagree on how QB ended up in Denver

2 hours ago

Even though Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos, he and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, still find themselves at odds.

In a move that rocked the football world, Wilson was shipped to Denver on March 8, but the trade became officially official on Wednesday, meaning now, each side can speak freely on how the deal went down.

And there is already a little game of he-say-they-say going on.

First, Seahawks owner Jody Allen, executive vice president and general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll each released statements on Wilson's departure, and they all made one thing clear: From their vantage point, Wilson no longer wanted to be a Seahawk. 

Allen said, " … Russell made it clear he wanted this change," Carroll added that Wilson had a desire to do "something different," and Schneider wrote that "it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere."

In other words, Seahawks brass said that if it were up to them, Wilson would still be a resident of the Pacific Northwest. 

Shortly after, however, it was Wilson's turn to address the trade, and when he was told that the Seahawks maintained that he initiated the change, Wilson laughed and called the decision "mutual."

"I didn't initiate it — it was definitely mutual along the way," said Wilson while laughing. " … This hasn't been I initiated anything. But, it is what it is. I'm happy to be [in Denver], that's all I know.

"Obviously, I'm happy about the 10 years I've had [in Seattle], but we’ll have to read about it later," he added. "We’ll have some fun with my book one day. We’ll have some good stories."

After Wilson took to the podium in Denver, Carroll and Schneider addressed the media in Seattle, with Carroll heaping praise on new QB Drew Lock — who he said is deserving of another shot at being a starter in the NFL — and sending his well-wishes to Wilson. 

But Carroll also reiterated that his former QB was eager to play in another city.

"Russell was looking for a second shot," Carroll said. "He was. ‘Is there something else out there?’ He's got his second shot, too."

Schneider also made the point that even if Wilson remained in Seattle, the organization wasn't sure if it would be for an extended period of time.

Despite the mutual respect between the two sides, the truth about the trade is still a mystery. 

Maybe we'll all have to wait for Wilson's book.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Team Baker vs. Team Hater: The tale of two sides
Baker Mayfield

Team Baker vs. Team Hater: The tale of two sides

1 hour ago
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Raiders land Jones, Miller joins Bills
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Raiders land Jones, Miller joins Bills

1 hour ago
Cowboys lose Randy Gregory to Broncos after contract issue
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys lose Randy Gregory to Broncos after contract issue

3 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Paul Warfield ranks No. 47 on all-time list
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Paul Warfield ranks No. 47 on all-time list

4 hours ago
Baker Mayfield pens heartfelt letter to city of Cleveland
Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield pens heartfelt letter to city of Cleveland

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes