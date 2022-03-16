National Football League Wilson, Seahawks brass disagree on how QB ended up in Denver 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Even though Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos, he and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, still find themselves at odds.

In a move that rocked the football world, Wilson was shipped to Denver on March 8, but the trade became officially official on Wednesday, meaning now, each side can speak freely on how the deal went down.

And there is already a little game of he-say-they-say going on.

First, Seahawks owner Jody Allen, executive vice president and general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll each released statements on Wilson's departure, and they all made one thing clear: From their vantage point, Wilson no longer wanted to be a Seahawk.

Allen said, " … Russell made it clear he wanted this change," Carroll added that Wilson had a desire to do "something different," and Schneider wrote that "it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere."

In other words, Seahawks brass said that if it were up to them, Wilson would still be a resident of the Pacific Northwest.

Shortly after, however, it was Wilson's turn to address the trade, and when he was told that the Seahawks maintained that he initiated the change, Wilson laughed and called the decision "mutual."

"I didn't initiate it — it was definitely mutual along the way," said Wilson while laughing. " … This hasn't been I initiated anything. But, it is what it is. I'm happy to be [in Denver], that's all I know.

"Obviously, I'm happy about the 10 years I've had [in Seattle], but we’ll have to read about it later," he added. "We’ll have some fun with my book one day. We’ll have some good stories."

After Wilson took to the podium in Denver, Carroll and Schneider addressed the media in Seattle, with Carroll heaping praise on new QB Drew Lock — who he said is deserving of another shot at being a starter in the NFL — and sending his well-wishes to Wilson.

But Carroll also reiterated that his former QB was eager to play in another city.

"Russell was looking for a second shot," Carroll said. "He was. ‘Is there something else out there?’ He's got his second shot, too."

Schneider also made the point that even if Wilson remained in Seattle, the organization wasn't sure if it would be for an extended period of time.

Despite the mutual respect between the two sides, the truth about the trade is still a mystery.

Maybe we'll all have to wait for Wilson's book.

