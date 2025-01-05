National Football League Russell Wilson 'not blinking' amid Steelers WR George Pickens' struggles Updated Jan. 5, 2025 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) are headed into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, and all eyes are on wideout George Pickens, who has struggled mightily in the final few weeks of the regular season.

The Steelers' No. 1 receiver dropped three passes and posted just one reception for zero yards on six targets in their 19-17 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

That said, Wilson has Pickens' back, nonetheless.

"I believe in George," Wilson said postgame. "I believe in who he is [and] the player he is. He [has] been a star for us all season. You know, he's going to be a difference maker for us in the playoffs, obviously, and I'm looking forward to that and what he can do — what we can do together. I'm not blinking on George.

"If anyone believes in him, I definitely do."

Over his past four games, Pickens has totaled just 11 receptions; he missed three games in December due to a hamstring injury. The Steelers have averaged just 14.3 points per game in their four-game losing streak. Coming off a season where he totaled 63 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns for a league-high 18.1 yards per reception, Pickens totaled 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games this year.

Wilson, who didn't start until Week 7 due to a calf injury, has totaled 2,482 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 95.6 passer rating, while completing 63.7% of his passes in 11 regular-season games. He has also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

In all, Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 192.0 passing yards (28th in the NFL), 127.4 rushing yards (10th), 319.4 total yards (20th) and 22.4 points (14th) per game in the regular season.

The Steelers enter Sunday in the No. 2 AFC wild-card spot but could potentially be the No. 1 seed should the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Las Vegas Raiders. If that happens, they'll face the No. 4 seed Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Should Los Angeles win, Pittsburgh would play the No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens next week.

