National Football League
Ron Rivera: Sam Howell likely QB1 for Commanders next season
National Football League

Ron Rivera: Sam Howell likely QB1 for Commanders next season

8 hours ago

Could Sam Howell go from being a Day 3 NFL draft pick and practice squad quarterback for the Washington Commanders to the team's starter in 2023, despite making just one start in his rookie season?

In a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network, Washington head coach Ron Rivera endorsed Howell as his 2023 quarterback when asked whether the team's Week 1 starter is on its roster.

"I know this, we will go into OTAs, minicamp and training camp with Sam Howell more likely [than not] QB1, and we'll see what happens," Rivera said. "It's his opportunity. This is a challenge to him. If he comes out and does the things we believe he's capable of, he can most certainly be our guy, but we'll find out. And again, that's what competition's gonna do. It's gonna bring out the best in all our guys."

Howell, who the Commanders selected with the No. 144 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, started their final game of the 2022 season, a 26-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. In said game, Howell totaled 169 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and an 83.0 passer rating, completing 57.9% of his passes. He also ran for 35 yards and a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Wentz started Washington's first six games before suffering a thumb injury. Taylor Heinicke took his place and kept the job through Week 15. The Commanders went back to Wentz in Weeks 16 and 17 before giving Howell the starting nod in Week 18. Washington went 8-8-1, good for last in an NFC East division that saw three teams make the playoffs (Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys and New York Giants).

Washington acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, sending the No. 42 and 73 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and a conditional 2023 third-rounder to Indianapolis for Wentz and the No. 47 and 237 picks in the 2022 draft.

Howell, Wentz and Jake Fromm are the quarterbacks that Washington has under contract for next season.

If Howell — a three-year starter at North Carolina — indeed becomes Washington's starting quarterback, it'll mark the seventh consecutive year that it has a new Week 1 quarterback (Wentz, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, Alex Smith and Kirk Cousins). 

According to Over The Cap, the Commanders have roughly $4.8 million in effective cap space this offseason. They select 16th in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2023 Super Bowl National Anthem odds
National Football League

2023 Super Bowl National Anthem odds

1 hour ago
Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history
National Football League

Why Chiefs-Eagles will make Super Bowl sports betting history

6 hours ago
10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
National Football League

10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens

8 hours ago
Damar Hamlin accepts NFLPA award during Super Bowl week
National Football League

Damar Hamlin accepts NFLPA award during Super Bowl week

8 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury in the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl LVII
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury in the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl LVII

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes