National Football League Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt highlight 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Published Dec. 27, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Prolific receivers for two of the most explosive offenses in NFL history are among 15 players announced Wednesday as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024.

Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt have moved a step closer to possible enshrinement. Wayne is a finalist for the fifth time in his fifth year of eligibility, while Holt is a finalist for the fifth time in his 10th year of eligibility.

Wayne won a Super Bowl with Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James for the Indianapolis Colts after the 2006 regular season. He caught 100 or more passes in a season four times, topped 1,000 receiving yards eight times and led the league with 1,510 receiving yards in 2007. Wayne was voted to six Pro Bowls and retired as the second all-time leading receiver in the postseason with 93 catches.

Playing for "The Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams, Holt posted eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2000 to 2007 and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2000. Overall, he had 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns, was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was named to the league's All-Decade team of the 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayne and Holt are joined by two players selected as finalists in their first year of eligibility: tight end Antonio Gates and edge rusher Julius Peppers. Other finalists include cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, safety Rodney Harrison, kick returner Devin Hester, receiver Andre Johnson, running back Fred Taylor, safety Darren Woodson and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The list includes nine players who reached this stage of the selection process last year and four players picked as finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for at least five consecutive seasons. The Selection Committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2024; each must receive a minimum vote of 80 percent for election.

The class of 2024 will be announced live on the "NFL Honors" telecast scheduled for Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Joining the 15 finalists are four candidates recommended by the Hall of Fame's coach/contributor committee: Buddy Parker, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell. Voting on each of those four will be held individually.

Here's the full list of modern-era candidates:

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

share