Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt highlight 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Prolific receivers for two of the most explosive offenses in NFL history are among 15 players announced Wednesday as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024.
Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt have moved a step closer to possible enshrinement. Wayne is a finalist for the fifth time in his fifth year of eligibility, while Holt is a finalist for the fifth time in his 10th year of eligibility.
Wayne won a Super Bowl with Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James for the Indianapolis Colts after the 2006 regular season. He caught 100 or more passes in a season four times, topped 1,000 receiving yards eight times and led the league with 1,510 receiving yards in 2007. Wayne was voted to six Pro Bowls and retired as the second all-time leading receiver in the postseason with 93 catches.
Playing for "The Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams, Holt posted eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2000 to 2007 and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2000. Overall, he had 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns, was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was named to the league's All-Decade team of the 2000s.
Wayne and Holt are joined by two players selected as finalists in their first year of eligibility: tight end Antonio Gates and edge rusher Julius Peppers. Other finalists include cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, safety Rodney Harrison, kick returner Devin Hester, receiver Andre Johnson, running back Fred Taylor, safety Darren Woodson and linebacker Patrick Willis.
The list includes nine players who reached this stage of the selection process last year and four players picked as finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.
To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for at least five consecutive seasons. The Selection Committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2024; each must receive a minimum vote of 80 percent for election.
The class of 2024 will be announced live on the "NFL Honors" telecast scheduled for Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Joining the 15 finalists are four candidates recommended by the Hall of Fame's coach/contributor committee: Buddy Parker, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell. Voting on each of those four will be held individually.
Here's the full list of modern-era candidates:
- Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders (Times as a Finalist: 1 – 2024)
- Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers (Times as a Finalist: 4 – 2021-2024)
- Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens (Times as a Finalist: 3 – 2022-2024)
- Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Finalist: 1 – 2024)
- Dwight Freeney, DE – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions (Times as a Finalist: 2 – 2023-2024)
- Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (Times as a Finalist: 1 – 2024)
- Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots (Times as a Finalist: 3 – 2024)
- Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens (Times as a Finalist: 3 – 2022-2024)
- Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars (Times as a Finalist: 5 – 2020-2024)
- Andre Johnson, WR – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans (Times as a Finalist: 3 – 2022-2024)
- Julius Peppers, DE – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Finalist: 1 – 2024)
- Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots (Times as a Finalist: 1 – 2024)
- Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts (Times as a Finalist: 5 – 2020-2024)
- Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers (Times as a Finalist: 3 – 2022-2024)
- Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Finalist: 2 – 2023-2024)
Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.
