National Football League
Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery For Fractured Wrist
National Football League

Ravens WR Ja’Kobi Lane Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery For Fractured Wrist

Published Sep. 15, 2026 7:57 p.m. ET

After a strong offseason and training camp, the Baltimore Ravens will be without rookie star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane in the coming weeks. According to CBS Sports, Lane is expected to undergo surgery to repair a fractured wrist.

Lane could reportedly undergo surgery as early as Wednesday and is expected to miss nearly a month of action. While the Ravens have not yet assigned an official injury designation, placing him on injured reserve has yet to be ruled out.

Injuries to both Lane and Zay Flowers (hamstring) have quickly tested Baltimore's revamped receiving depth. As the Ravens prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, and Elijah Sarratt are next in line on the depth chart at wide receiver. 

Lane had lined up as a running mate with Flowers in Week 1, lining up at the Z position. With his 6-foot-4 frame, he was set to become a prime red zone target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 21-year-old receiver arrived in Baltimore as a third-round pick out of USC, where he was one of the youngest prospects in his draft class. Lane built an impressive three-season résumé with the Trojans, hauling in 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns,

Lane's debut was cut short in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, exiting with a wrist injury after catching one of three targets for 11 yards. Following high expectations for his rookie season, all eyes now shift toward his timeline to get back on the field.

A one-month timeline could force Lane to miss games against the Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. 

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