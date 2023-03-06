National Football League Ravens to tag Lamar Jackson if long-term deal isn't reached Updated Mar. 6, 2023 11:15 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ravens will use the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson if they cannot work out a long-term contract with him by Tuesday's deadline, according to one of the team's top executives.

Ozzie Newsome, the executive vice president and former general manager of the Ravens, shared the revelation on the Bernie Kosar Show on Monday.

"The biggest thing is, we have a deadline tomorrow at 4 p.m. to put the tag on him," Newsome said. "I know today and up until about 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy is going to be utilized in trying to get the [long-term] deal done. And if not, we will put the franchise tag on him."

Newsome's comments are the most detailed about the Ravens' plans with Jackson if they cannot come to a long-term agreement. General manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have publicly insisted that they want Jackson back, but the two sides have reportedly remained far apart in negotiations.

Jackson has been seeking guaranteed money exceeding the $230 million that the Browns gave Deshaun Watson last offseason, per CBS. Watson's deal was unprecedented in how much was guaranteed and that it was fully guaranteed. Jackson, of course, is a former MVP and has more playoff appearances than Watson.

What Newsome didn't specify was which franchise tag the Ravens would use on their star QB. The exclusive tag would pay Jackson $45 million in 2023 and would give both parties until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

The non-exclusive tag is worth $32.4 million this year but would also allow Jackson to enter contract negotiations with other teams. Baltimore would then have the option to match any contract offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation from the team Jackson signs with.

With so many QB-needy teams around the league, Jackson could command more than the Ravens have offered, or are willing to. Their decision to trade back into the first round and select Jackson at No. 32 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft is widely regarded as one of the greatest moves in Newsome's tenure as general manager, a position he held with Baltimore from 2002 to 2019. Baltimore has made the playoffs in four of Jackson's five seasons, including in 2022, though he was sidelined with a knee injury and did not play in a wild-card loss.

