National Football League Ravens signing veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal Published Aug. 18, 2023 1:04 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Friday.

The 30-year-old Clowney is entering his 10th NFL season and spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He racked up 14 solo tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games played in 2022.

Prior to joining the Browns, Clowney spent one season with the Tennesse Titans (2020), the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and the first five seasons of his professional career with the Houston Texans (2014-18). He is a three-time Pro Bowler, with all three of those selections (2016-18) coming during his time in Houston.

In 109 appearances all-time, he has 224 solo tackles, 43.0 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.

Clowney also visited the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, per NFL.com.

