National Football League
Ravens signing veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal
National Football League

Ravens signing veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

Published Aug. 18, 2023 1:04 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports Friday.

The 30-year-old Clowney is entering his 10th NFL season and spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He racked up 14 solo tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games played in 2022. 

Prior to joining the Browns, Clowney spent one season with the Tennesse Titans (2020), the Seattle Seahawks (2019) and the first five seasons of his professional career with the Houston Texans (2014-18). He is a three-time Pro Bowler, with all three of those selections (2016-18) coming during his time in Houston. 

In 109 appearances all-time, he has 224 solo tackles, 43.0 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clowney also visited the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, per NFL.com.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes