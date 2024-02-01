National Football League
Ravens' Mark Andrews helps woman during mid-flight medical emergency
National Football League

Ravens' Mark Andrews helps woman during mid-flight medical emergency

Published Feb. 1, 2024

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews came to the rescue of a woman who was having trouble breathing mid-flight while traveling from Baltimore to Phoenix on Thursday in what was described as a "genuinely scary" situation.

The woman's blood pressure dropped to extremely low levels, per the now-viral social media post, and the doctor and nurse tending to her on the plane were unable to find a strong pulse. That's when Andrews stepped in.

"Could it be her blood sugar?" he asked. "I have a diabetic testing kit."

After instructing the aforementioned medical professionals, who were two fellow passengers, to use his testing kit on the struggling woman, her heart rate stabilized.

Paramedics met the flight upon landing, per the social media post, which went on to read: "Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone's life is truly amazing."

Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, confirmed the story shortly after through a statement released by the Ravens.

Andrews, 28, doesn't wear an insulin pump except for when he plays football. However, he does regularly check his blood sugar in the middle of games

Andrews, 28, was diagnosed with diabetes at 9 years old and has helped bring awareness to the disease throughout his NFL career. He routinely volunteers with organizations designated to helping children with Type 1 diabetes

