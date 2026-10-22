National Football League
More Bad News For Rams: Star WR Puka Nacua Leaves Practice Early With Calf Injury
National Football League

More Bad News For Rams: Star WR Puka Nacua Leaves Practice Early With Calf Injury

Published Oct. 22, 2026 7:32 p.m. ET

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Los Angeles Rams, they could now be without another star playmaker.

Star wide receiver Puka Nacua left Rams practice early on Thursday due to a calf injury, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders into question. Nacua was later listed as limited on the Rams' injury report

The Rams' offense is already without wide receiver Davante Adams, who was placed on injured reserve with a ruptured hamstring. With Adams sidelined for six to 10 weeks and Nacua now dealing with a calf injury, the injury list for Los Angeles continues to grow.

Nacua’s season has been plagued by injury trouble, as he already missed two games earlier this year with a hip issue. 

When healthy, however, Nacua has been highly productive. He has hauled in 37 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown across four games, highlighted by a showing against the Buffalo Bills where he caught a career-high 17 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

After entering the season as Super Bowl favorites due to their blockbuster offseason, it’s been a downward spiral for the Rams. Star edge rusher Myles Garrett hasn't played since Week 1 due to a knee injury that required surgery.

To top it off, the Rams sit at 2-4 and are already in a position where they must fight for a Wild Card spot in a crowded and competitive NFC.

If Nacua misses any time, the Rams' offense might have to lean heavily on backup wide receivers Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and tight end Tyler Higbee as Matthew Stafford’s primary targets. Providing depth behind them are veteran Tutu Atwell and sixth-round pick CJ Daniels.

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