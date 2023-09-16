National Football League Rams' Sean McVay has the ring, but 49ers' Kyle Shanahan has betting edge Updated Sep. 16, 2023 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are what you would call frenemies.

They've been close friends since McVay joined Washington's staff as an offensive assistant in 2010, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

RELATED: 49ers' Nick Bosa raves about DE Drake Jackson

But when they are on opposite sidelines, they want to win at the expense of their companion, which will be the case when the Rams play host to the 49ers in a battle of NFC West Division co-leaders on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the 49ers-Rams odds and the betting results against the spread (ATS) when McVay and Shanahan go head-to-head:

49ers at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7 (49ers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); Rams +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Shanahan left Washington after the 2013 season for OC jobs with the Cleveland Browns (2014) and Atlanta Falcons (2015-16).

McVay, 37, kept getting a bigger office in Washington, serving as tight ends coach (2011-13) and offensive coordinator (2014-16).

Who replaced Shanahan as Washington's play-caller? McVay.

They both got their first head coaching positions in 2017, with McVay getting hired by the Rams about three weeks before the 49ers hired Shanahan.

McVay has the Super Bowl ring, but Shanahan has bragging rights in their head-to-head matchups.

Here are the results of McVay-Shanahan head-to-head matchups ATS:

10/30/22: 49ers 31, at Rams 14 (SF +1.5)

10/3/22: at 49ers 24, Rams 9 (SF -2.5)

1/30/22: at Rams 20, 49ers 17 (SF +3.5) *

1/9/22: 49ers 27, at Rams 24 OT (SF +3.5)

11/15/21: at 49ers 31, Rams 10 (SF +3.5)

11/29/20: 49ers 23, @ Rams 20 (SF +4.5)

10/18/20: at 49ers 24, Rams 16 (SF +2.5)

12/21/19: at 49ers 34, Rams 31 (LA +7)

10/13/19: 49ers 20, at Rams 7 (SF +3)

12/30/18: at Rams 48, 49ers 32 (LA -10.5)

10/21/18: Rams 39, at 49ers 10 (LA -8.5)

12/31/17: 49ers 34, at Rams 13 (SF -6.5)

9/21/17: Rams 41, at 49ers 39 (SF +2.5)

* = NFC Championship Game

The two coaches battle each other twice a year, with 2021 being a bonus season, as they also met in the NFC Championship Game (McVay won 20-17 en route to an eventual win in Super Bowl LVI).

It was the first time San Francisco and Los Angeles met in the playoffs since the 1989 season, when the 49ers beat the Rams 30-3 in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 14, 1990.

So who do you have ATS in Sunday's matchup? Follow FOX Sports for the latest on the 49ers and Rams as well as other teams and sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share