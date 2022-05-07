National Football League
Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys Los Angeles mall Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys Los Angeles mall
National Football League

Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys Los Angeles mall

1 hour ago

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased a vacant mall in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, leading to speculation that he is planning to build a new facility there.

Kroenke purchased the 34-acre lot for $150 million in March, but the identity of the buyer had been kept private until recently when Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield told the Los Angeles Daily News that Kroenke was indeed the new owner.

"We know that that (The Kroenke Group) have different interests and they might put a stadium there," Blumenfield told the Daily News. "But unless they come to the city to ask for changes of some sort, and we grant them, they still have to do all what’s required in the entitlements."

It seems unlikely that Kroenke would build a football stadium there since he owns glistening SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020 and just hosted the Super Bowl.

But he could potentially build a new Rams headquarters and practice facility. The Rams currently practice during the season at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, and their headquarters is in Agoura Hills. They have held training camp at UC Irvine in Orange County.

It's also possible that Kroenke simply saw the potential of the development plan that was already in place for the property.

According to the Daily News, the L.A. City Council entitled a plan in 2020 to transform the aging shopping mall into a $1 billion entertainment, sports, dining and residential complex. The plan includes different phases of construction to finished by 2035, and would include more than 1,000 apartment units, a 28-story office tower, two hotels and a 10,000-seat arena.

"Nothing is changed on the entitlement," Blumenfield told the Daily News. "The only thing that’s changed is that The Kroenke Group bought the property."

Several notable members of the Rams have recently purchased homes in the Hidden Hills area, which is less than 15 minutes from the mall Kroenke purchased. That group includes head coach Sean McVay and stars Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Jameson Williams 'looking forward' to being a Detroit Lion
National Football League

Jameson Williams 'looking forward' to being a Detroit Lion

17 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons earn top NFC South mark
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons earn top NFC South mark

20 hours ago
Ben Roethlisberger's competitive spirit still burns inside
National Football League

Ben Roethlisberger's competitive spirit still burns inside

20 hours ago
Stafford and Kupp No. 1? Ranking the NFL's five best QB-WR duos
National Football League

Stafford and Kupp No. 1? Ranking the NFL's five best QB-WR duos

21 hours ago
Should Packers lean into defense and away from Aaron Rodgers?
Green Bay Packers

Should Packers lean into defense and away from Aaron Rodgers?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes