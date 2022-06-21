National Football League Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday, per multiple outlets.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey is expected to be ready by the start of the 2022 season.

Ramsey tweeted a photo of himself with his children with his arm in a sling. Rapoport also said that Ramsey played through tears in both shoulders last season.

Despite the injuries, which the CB himself said included dual sprained AC joints, Ramsey was an All-Pro last season. He tied a career high with four interceptions and didn't back down from going one-on-one with some of the league's best wide receivers. In 16 regular season games, he recorded 16 passes defensed, 77 tackles, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. In the playoffs, he had 13 tackles and four passes defensed in four games.

The defending Super Bowl champions open their regular season on Thursday, Sept. 8 at home against the Buffalo Bills, and if Ramsey's recovery goes smoothly, he will be on the field ready to defend what is thrown his way.

