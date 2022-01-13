National Football League
Rams-Cardinals: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers

2 hours ago

The season series between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will no longer be 1-1 after the two NFC West foes face off on Monday for Super Wild Card Weekend (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN).

Here are the numbers you need to know ahead of Rams-Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Matchup: The Rams lead the all-time series, 46-39-2 (including playoffs), and are 9-1 against Arizona under Sean McVay. This is only the second playoff matchup between the Cardinals and Rams, with their previous playoff matchup coming in the 1975 NFC Divisional Round (Rams defeated Cardinals, 35-23). The Cardinals had the best road record in the NFL during the regular season (8-1).

‘Sean McVay is a chess move ahead of Kliff Kingsbury’

Colin Cowherd is confident in the Rams for their wild-card game against the Cardinals.

QUARTERBACKS

Kyler Murray (Cardinals, third season)

69.2: Murray's completion percentage set a Cardinals franchise record. He finished 333-for-481 with 3,787 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 10 INTs, 432 rushing yards and five rushing TDs.

1: Monday's game marks Murray's first career playoff start.

22-23-1: Murray's regular-season record as Cardinals starting QB.

Matthew Stafford (Rams, first season with L.A. and 13th season overall)

4,886: Stafford ranked top-three in passing yards (4,886) and second in passing TDs (41). 

126.4: Stafford's fourth-quarter passer rating led the league.

17: On the other side, Stafford led the league in interceptions, including seven over his last three starts.

0-3: Stafford is winless in three prior playoff starts. 

OFFENSE

373.6: The Cardinals averaged 373.6 YPG, which placed them eighth in total offense. 

15: Cardinals RB James Conner's 15 rushing TDs tied him for second-most in the NFL. He finished third overall with 18 total touchdowns.

1,947: Rams WR Cooper Kupp led the league in receiving yards (1,947), receptions (145) and receiving TDs (16). He has 90-plus receiving yards in his last 13 games, an NFL record.

27.1: L.A.'s scoring offense tied for seventh overall in the league.

DEFENSE

214.4: The Cardinals ranked seventh in passing defense, allowing 214.4 YPG.

71.5: OLB Chandler Jones is Arizona's all-time leader in sacks with 71.5, including 10.5 this season.

50: The Rams were third in the league in sacks during the regular season with 50, including team-leader Aaron Donald's 12.5 sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

95.9: Cardinals K Matt Prater made 47 of 49 extra-point attempts (95.9%).

11.3: The Rams averaged 11.3 yards per punt return, sixth overall in the NFL.

COACHES

.500: Kliff Kingsbury's winning percentage as the Cardinals' head coach (24-24-1). Monday marks his first playoff game.

55-26: Sean McVay has a .679 regular-season winning percentage with the Rams (55-26) and is 3-3 in the playoffs. 

