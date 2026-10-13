National Football League
Rams' Alaric Jackson Reportedly Facing 2-Game Suspension For Punching Bills' Bradley Chubb
National Football League

Rams' Alaric Jackson Reportedly Facing 2-Game Suspension For Punching Bills' Bradley Chubb

Published Oct. 13, 2026 5:36 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is expected to be suspended two games for punching Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb after Monday night’s game, according to ESPN.

The NFL has reportedly not yet notified the Rams or the NFL Players Association of the discipline.

The skirmish took place on the field at SoFi Stadium following Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime win on Monday night. 

Broadcast cameras showed Jackson exchanging jerseys with Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker near midfield when Chubb appeared to say something to him. Jackson, who had already taken off his shoulder pads and jersey, then walked over to Chubb and punched him in the face with his right hand before Rams tight end Colby Parkinson pulled him away.

Chubb, still in full uniform at the time, told reporters after the game that he chose not to retaliate.

"Emotional game. It was a close game, and they always catch the second guy," Chubb said. "So I let him swing, and my teammates held me back."

When asked about the punch, Chubb didn’t name Jackson as the culprit.

"Yeah, somebody swung. But hey, that’s not on me to tell who. There’s cameras out there," he said. "I’m just ready for next week."

Unless he appeals the decision and wins, Jackson would miss the Rams’ home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday as well as their following game. 

Jackson has started all five games for Los Angeles this season and was a key piece of an offensive line protecting Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua set a career high with 17 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s loss.

The Rams fell to 2-3 with the defeat, while the Bills improved to 4-1. Buffalo visits the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Jackson, who signed a three-year, $57 million extension with the Rams in February 2025, is in his fourth season as the team’s starting left tackle. 

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