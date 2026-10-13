National Football League
Why Did The NFL Suspend Bears Defender Montez Sweat For 2 Games?
National Football League

Why Did The NFL Suspend Bears Defender Montez Sweat For 2 Games?

Updated Oct. 13, 2026 4:51 p.m. ET

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears lost to their bitter rival, the Green Bay Packers, 31-7. And on Tuesday, they lost one of their best defenders to a suspension.

The Bears announced on Tuesday afternoon that the NFL has suspended Chicago defensive lineman Montez Sweat, who will miss two games without pay due to a violation of the league's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, per NFL Media.

Through five games, Sweat has totaled two sacks and seven combined tackles. Chicago's defense is tied for fifth in the NFL in opponent points (19.2 per game), is ninth outright in both opponent total yards (311.4 per game) and opponent rushing yards (96.0 per game), 12th in opponent passing yards (215.4 per game) and tied for 13th in sacks (11.0).

Sweat will now miss Chicago's Week 6 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX) and its Week 7 Thursday night home bout against the defending AFC-champion New England Patriots (Oct. 22).

Last season (2025), Sweat racked up 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, five passes defended and 53 combined tackles.

Sweat, who's in the third season of a four-year, $98 million deal, is in his third complete season with the Bears and fourth season altogether with the franchise; Chicago acquired Sweat, a 2019 first-round pick, from the Washington Commanders during the 2023 season for its 2024 second-round pick.

Elsewhere, the 3-2 Bears have been without starting quarterback Caleb Williams since Week 2 due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum have each started in place of Williams, who's expected to return to action in the near future.

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