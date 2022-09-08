Raiders-Chargers preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

1 day ago

The first full Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a matchup between two heavy-hitting AFC West, as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders.

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: With lofty expectations, the Chargers start the regular season with a home contest against the AFC West rival Raiders. Las Vegas ended L.A.'s postseason hopes last season with a 35-32 victory at home in the final game of the regular season. The Raiders own a 66-56-2 edge in the all-time series. However, the Chargers have won 13 of the past 19 matchups at home. Sunday's contest is the earliest the two teams have met at the Chargers' home stadium since a Week 2 game in San Diego in 1980. 

Matchup to watch: Raiders WR Davante Adams vs. the Chargers' secondary

With top corner J.C. Jackson out due to ankle surgery in August, the Chargers will have to figure out how to slow down one of the best receivers in the NFL. A free-agent acquisition for the Raiders during the offseason, Adams pairs with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, giving Las Vegas one of the top QB-WR duos in the league. Adams leads the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns over the past four seasons.

Key stat: The Chargers allowed offenses to convert a league-best 49.5% of the time on third down in 2021 and gave up 173 points in the fourth quarter, also the worst in the NFL.

Prediction: Did the Chargers do enough during the offseason to significantly improve on defense? We're about to find out. That said, it's hard to pick against Justin Herbert and an explosive L.A. offense at home, even though SoFi Stadium might be taken over by Raiders fans. Chargers 30, Raiders 24 — Eric D. Williams

