QB7: Michael Vick's QB Rankings

In the latest episode of Michael Vick's QB7: Special Edition, Vick ranks his top 7 quarterbacks heading into Week 4 of the regular season.

Let's go through Vick's rankings, starting at No. 32, before taking a deeper dive into the Top 7:

32. Brett Rypien, Denver Broncos

31. Dwayne Haskins, Washington

30. Sam Darnold, New York Jets

29. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

28. Justin Herbert, LA Chargers

27. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers

25. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

24. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

22. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

21. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

20. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

19. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

18. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

16. Phillip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

15. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

14. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

13. Jared Goff, LA Rams

12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

8. Cam Newton, New England Patriots

No. 7: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Passing yards: 1,038

TDs: 10

INTs: 1

Record: 3-0

Vick's Take: "3-0. The Buffalo Bills, I repeat, are 3-0, and Josh Allen got 10 touchdowns and over a 1,000 yards passing. What a breakout season so far."

No. 6: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Passing yards: 753

TDs: 6

INTs: 3

Record: 2-1

Vick's Take: "We gotta put the 6-time champ on the list, and it's because he deserves it. With a 2-1 record, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, we won't hold it against Tom because he has a new offense. I think they're starting to jell and Tom's picking up the slack."

No. 5: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Passing yards: 777

TDs: 7

INTs: 1

Record: 3-0

Vick's Take: "It's fair to say, 'Welcome back, my man, Ben Roethlisberger.' With weapons and a defense, this team can go far."

No. 4: Lamar Jackson, Balitmore Ravens

Passing yards: 576

TDs: 5

INTs: 0

Record: 2-1

Vick's Take: "The reigning MVP, and still things to come. And look, every great player has some bad games, so we won't hold it against him, but he gotta pick it up. We're expecting big things out of Lamar, and I think he's expecting great things out of himself."

No. 3: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Passing yards: 887

TDs: 9

INTs: 0

Record: 3-0

Vick's Take: "It's fair to say that he and Matt LaFleur's offense are really flourishing right now ... It's just vintage Aaron Rodgers. He's back at his best. I'm expecting big things to come and I like this Green Bay Packers team as contenders in the NFC."

No. 2: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Passing yards: 925

TDs: 14

INTs: 1

Record: 3-0

Vick's Take: "My mom will love this one because that's her favorite player. And not only is he her favorite player, he's everybody's favorite player. Russell Wilson has the most touchdowns through the first three games in NFL history. This man is ballin' and he's in a zone."

No. 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Passing yards: 898

TDs: 9

INTs: 0

Record: 3-0

Vick's Take: "Honestly, I could have flipped a coin between No. 1 and No. 2, but I think the biggest difference is Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl champion. Right now, he has his team at 3-0 and statistically, we don't even have to talk about that."

