QB7: Michael Vick's QB Rankings
In the latest episode of Michael Vick's QB7: Special Edition, Vick ranks his top 7 quarterbacks heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
Let's go through Vick's rankings, starting at No. 32, before taking a deeper dive into the Top 7:
32. Brett Rypien, Denver Broncos
31. Dwayne Haskins, Washington
30. Sam Darnold, New York Jets
29. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
28. Justin Herbert, LA Chargers
27. Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers
25. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
24. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins
22. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
21. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
20. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears
19. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers
18. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
16. Phillip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts
15. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
14. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
13. Jared Goff, LA Rams
12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
9. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
8. Cam Newton, New England Patriots
No. 7: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Passing yards: 1,038
TDs: 10
INTs: 1
Record: 3-0
Vick's Take: "3-0. The Buffalo Bills, I repeat, are 3-0, and Josh Allen got 10 touchdowns and over a 1,000 yards passing. What a breakout season so far."
No. 6: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Passing yards: 753
TDs: 6
INTs: 3
Record: 2-1
Vick's Take: "We gotta put the 6-time champ on the list, and it's because he deserves it. With a 2-1 record, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, we won't hold it against Tom because he has a new offense. I think they're starting to jell and Tom's picking up the slack."
No. 5: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Passing yards: 777
TDs: 7
INTs: 1
Record: 3-0
Vick's Take: "It's fair to say, 'Welcome back, my man, Ben Roethlisberger.' With weapons and a defense, this team can go far."
No. 4: Lamar Jackson, Balitmore Ravens
Passing yards: 576
TDs: 5
INTs: 0
Record: 2-1
Vick's Take: "The reigning MVP, and still things to come. And look, every great player has some bad games, so we won't hold it against him, but he gotta pick it up. We're expecting big things out of Lamar, and I think he's expecting great things out of himself."
No. 3: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Passing yards: 887
TDs: 9
INTs: 0
Record: 3-0
Vick's Take: "It's fair to say that he and Matt LaFleur's offense are really flourishing right now ... It's just vintage Aaron Rodgers. He's back at his best. I'm expecting big things to come and I like this Green Bay Packers team as contenders in the NFC."
No. 2: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Passing yards: 925
TDs: 14
INTs: 1
Record: 3-0
Vick's Take: "My mom will love this one because that's her favorite player. And not only is he her favorite player, he's everybody's favorite player. Russell Wilson has the most touchdowns through the first three games in NFL history. This man is ballin' and he's in a zone."
No. 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Passing yards: 898
TDs: 9
INTs: 0
Record: 3-0
Vick's Take: "Honestly, I could have flipped a coin between No. 1 and No. 2, but I think the biggest difference is Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl champion. Right now, he has his team at 3-0 and statistically, we don't even have to talk about that."
