QB Sam Howell reportedly traded to Seahawks from Commanders
QB Sam Howell reportedly traded to Seahawks from Commanders

Updated Mar. 14, 2024 4:48 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported Thursday. Seattle is sending the No. 78 and 152 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft to Washington for Howell and picks No. 102 and 179.

Howell started all 17 regular-season games for the Commanders in 2023, his second NFL season. The young signal-caller totaled 3,946 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, an NFL-high 21 interceptions and a 78.9 passer rating while completing 63.4% of his passes. He was also sacked a league-leading 65 times.

The Seahawks reportedly lost backup quarterback Drew Lock to the New York Giants on a one-year deal, while recently restructuring starter Geno Smith's contract for the 2024 NFL season. Seattle is coming off a 9-8 season that saw it move on from head coach Pete Carroll after 14 seasons in favor of former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Meanwhile, Washington went 4-13 last season, fired head coach Ron Rivera after four seasons in favor of former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and is widely expected to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Sam Howell
