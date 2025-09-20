National Football League Puka Nacua Is Poster Child for Rams’ Physicality: ‘It’s the Little Brother in Me’ Published Sep. 25, 2025 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Puka Nacua smashed heads with Houston Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o in a Week 1 collision that drew blood and required stitches, it served as the latest example of the toughness of the Los Angeles Rams’ do-it-all receiver.

"I felt like my face was on my facemask," Nacua said after the game, describing the play. "But it was quick stitches and then I got back out there."

Nacua thrived in that Week 1 win over the Texans after taking that tough blow late in the first quarter. Overall, he recorded 10 receptions on 11 targets for 130 yards, while also getting a carry.

The grittiness Nacua plays with comes from growing up as the second youngest of six kids in a football family. Nacua now wears No. 12, in part to honor his older siblings, who wore that number when they played high school and college sports. Two of his older brothers, Kai and Samson Nacua, now play for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers.

"I think it’s the little brother in me, as much as it is to smile in a defender’s face when you get back up and you catch that ball," Nacua said. "It’s also to my big brothers, as well. All those times paid off."

Based on his combination of production and physicality, Puka Nacua is becoming the face of the Rams. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On top of Nacua's gritty play, he's also emerged as one of the most skilled offensive players in the NFL. Through three games this season, Nacua’s 385 yards from scrimmage tops all wide receivers and is fourth overall in the NFL, behind star running backs Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey.

So, how is Nacua able to seamlessly blend grittiness with skill? Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't exactly sure, but he certainly appreciates the toughness.

"One of my buddies texted me the other day. He said, ‘Nacua must mix his oatmeal with cement,'" McVay told reporters. "I thought that was a pretty appropriate way of just going into how tough he is, but he loves it.

"He loves the game. He loves obviously being able to make plays with the ball. … He's a stud. I think he continues to represent why he is so mentally and physically tough. … He shows it on a daily basis."

Of course, Nacua isn't averaging over 100 all-purpose yards per game all by himself. He has benefited from the arrival of Davante Adams, one of the most polished route-runners in the league, even at 32 years old. Adams caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, which was his 46th career game with 100 or more receiving yards, the most among active players. Adams added three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles this past Sunday.

"He has incredible ability to beat negative leverage like I’ve never seen before," Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber told me about Adams. "When a guy has outside leverage on you or inside leverage, and they’re not supposed to let you get there, he can get there anyway."

Having Adams around gives the Rams flexibility in how they can use Nacua, who is active in the running game and a good blocker. He even had a 45-yard touchdown run against the Titans.

Nacua opened the scoring for the Rams in Week 2 with a 45-yard touchdown run against the Titans. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Nacua brings the same physicality to the Rams' run game, whether he's blocking or carrying the ball. Los Angeles averaged 104 rushing yards a contest during the regular season last season, which was 24th in the NFL. Even worse, the Rams averaged 3.92 rushing yards per play, which was 31st in the league.

Through three weeks this season, they're averaging 127 rushing yards per game (ninth) on 4.7 yards per carry (10th). That physical ground game was highlighted against the Eagles, against whom they ran for 160 yards as a team, including one carry for six yards from Nacua.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams signed defensive tackle Poona Ford and linebacker Nate Landman to help solve the team’s issues stopping the run last season. Those signings have paid off so far, with Los Angeles opponents recording only 3.9 yards per carry.

The team's physicality, though, is highlighted by Nacua. The third-year receiver told me before the start of the regular season that improving team physicality was a point of emphasis in 2025.

"His game comes to life on Sundays," quarterback Matthew Stafford said about Nacua. "He goes out there in practice, and he’s working. He is doing all this stuff. … But when it becomes tackle football is when Puka Nacua's game comes to life. We’re really blessed to have him as a player, but as a person too, and as a competitor.

"To go out there and battle with [him] on Sundays, man, it’s special. I know everybody in our locker room really appreciates him."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

