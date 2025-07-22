National Football League Expect A Shiftier Puka Nacua As He Takes On Larger Role For Rams In Year 3 Updated Jul. 23, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is already one of the league’s best when it comes to making highlight-reel-worthy contested catches on a weekly basis. Now, it's time for him to level up in Year 3.

"I would say definitely movement off the line of scrimmage," Nacua told me on what he’s worked on this offseason. "The opportunity to work with Davante Adams, if you can get off with a clean release it makes the play work a lot better. So, I would say Coach [Sean] McVay would like how I’m moving at the line of scrimmage.

"But also, just to clean up the picture for Matthew Stafford. His ability to put the ball anywhere gives me a lot of confidence that I can run a route and put my foot in the ground anywhere and know that I’m going to be in the right spot. So, the lateral quickness and the ability to move people – whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or at the top of the route – has been something that I’ve been trying to work on."

Nacua, who spoke with me courtesy of Gatorade as he welcomed the Gatorade National Players of the Year in an event in Los Angeles last week, has already proven in his young career that when he wants to improve one area of his game, he does so. The BYU product finished with 13 drops during a historic rookie season in 2023, in which he set an NFL rookie record at that time with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. After that impressive season, Nacua worked on improving the consistency of his hands and had only one drop in 2024.

While Nacua improved in that area of his game, he dealt with injuries during the 2024 season. He was slowed by a knee injury suffered during training camp, missing five games, but still finished with 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Seeking to become a more elusive wide receiver, Puka Nacua said he's already been learning from his new teammate and one of the league's top route runners in Davante Adams (right). (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As he looks to be more elusive in 2025, Nacua said he has benefited from having the 32-year-old Adams on the roster and learning from one of the best route runners in the NFL.

"His ability to take care of himself and the preparation is very awesome to watch," Nacua said about Adams. "And it gives you a blueprint to follow for the rest of my career. You’ve seen Cooper Kupp do it and Davante Adams do it now, and it’s super cool. His change of pace on the football field is something you don’t see from a lot of receivers, so it makes it super fun because after practice, when you watch the tape, you’re seeing some bodies fall all over the field. And it’s because of No. 17."

Even though he’s no longer teammates with Kupp (who was released by the Rams and signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason), Nacua and Kupp still worked out together this offseason in Los Angeles. Nacua said he appreciates the two remaining close and credits the Eastern Washington product for the productive start to his career with the Rams.

"I know he was probably a little upset when I said we ran routes, and he didn’t end up showing up at the facility," Nacua joked about Kupp. "So, it’s probably something that we’re both still getting used to, but it’s been such a blessing that we built a relationship off the field as well.

"And to be able to see his boys coming around at our workouts and hanging out with him. To be able to talk ball again and check in on him. He’s been someone who’s helped me in my career. He was right next to me from the moment I stepped into the NFL, so it was someone I enjoy picking up the phone and calling him."

Despite the fact that he’s produced at an elite level, Nacua still considers himself as the same guy who was drafted by the Rams with the last pick in the fifth round at No. 177 overall in 2023. And even with the departure of one of the strongest voices in the receiver room in Kupp, Nacua said he’ll continue to lean on more veteran voices on the team like Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, Stafford and Adams to lead the offense.

"I definitely want to be the best and I’m chasing every opportunity when I go out there," Nacua said. "And I want every ball to come my way, as a receiver should say. But I know that I’m going to go out there and just do whatever the coach asks me to do because that’s what I’m prepared to do."

The Rams used Puka Nacua on running plays a handful of times in 2024. He's expecting to get even more carries in 2025. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That said, Nacua does expect improved physicality from L.A.’s offense. McVay said during the offseason that he would like his offense to be more adaptable and versatile for the upcoming season. Part of that means running the ball more consistently.

The Rams averaged 104 rushing yards a contest during the regular season last year, which was 24th in the NFL. Even worse, Los Angeles averaged 3.92 rushing yards per play, which was 31st in the league.

"For me there’s something I love about the game of football, and that’s the physicality," Nacua said. "I’ve mentioned his name a couple times because I see him twice a year, and that’s Nick Bosa. When you have an opportunity to block a guy like that, or you get to run a route against Jalen Ramsey or Darius Slay or whoever the corner might be, it makes Sundays really fun.

"I enjoy Coach McVay’s ability to put guys in different spots and put us in the right place on the football field to succeed. It makes the game of football really fun. Matthew Stafford doesn’t miss any opportunity to let the football fly. So, we’re going to be all over the place. People are going to be moving around and it’s going to look like a well-organized show when the Rams are on offense."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

