National Football League Pro Bowl G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs Agree to Mammoth Extension Updated Jul. 15, 2025 4:59 p.m. ET

After placing the $23.4 million franchise tag on Trey Smith in February, the Kansas City Chiefs have locked up the homegrown guard for the foreseeable future.

Smith and the Chiefs have agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension, NFL Media reported on Tuesday. The contract includes $70 million guaranteed, with the $23.5 million average annual salary putting Smith first among NFL guards. Kansas City announced agreement on a deal on X.

Last season, Smith ranked 10th among guards in run-blocking grade (80.8), 14th in overall grade (78.8) and 32nd in pass-blocking grade (70.7), according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Smith has started every game that he has appeared in over his four-year career with the Chiefs and missed just one career game, regular season or postseason. Kansas City selected Smith, who has started on two Chiefs' Super Bowl teams (2022 and 2023), in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

Smith's extension comes in the wake of the Chiefs making several moves to fortify their offensive line this offseason. Granted, they traded guard and two-time All-Pro Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears. In free agency, Kansas City signed offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal and selected Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 32 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, among other moves.

Smith and the Chiefs are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

