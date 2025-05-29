National Football League 2025 Giants game-by-game predictions: All gasps, no breaks … and lots of pain Published Jun. 7, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There has been an unusual amount of optimism around the Giants this offseason. They finally upgraded at quarterback. They even found one for the future. They also spent a lot of money on their defense and then landed the best defensive player in the draft.

It all points to a better team in 2025 and a brighter future for the embattled duo of coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

At least it would if the Giants didn't have the NFL's most difficult schedule in 2025.

This struggling franchise, in desperate need of a competitive season, drew the toughest slate in the league, at least based on last year’s records. The Giants play 10 games against 2024 playoff teams, and six of those games come in the first eight weeks of the season.

They are set up for a brutal start that could turn into a miserable first half and might easily lead to their 10th season of double-digit losses in the past 12 years. And that could happen even if they are a much-improved team — especially on defense — from the version that went 3-14 last year.

Maybe they’ll somehow do enough to put co-owner John Mara in the better mood he said he needs to be in at the end of this season in order to bring the Schoen-Daboll duo back for another run. But Mara might have to look beyond wins and losses to find his happiness.

Because the schedule is just plain ugly. Here’s a game-by-game look … if you dare:

Week 1: at Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 7

NYG +230, WSH -285

The sound you’ll hear in the Giants’ locker room will be like a balloon releasing all of its air. By the end of the summer, they’ll be feeling great about their chances, boasting about their defense and believing deeply in the talents of Russell Wilson. Then they’ll run down I-95 and right into this very large buzzsaw.

Result: Loss, 0-1 record

Week 2: at Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 14

NYG +160, DAL -192

Sending the Giants on the road against two division teams to start the season seems unfair. Then again, their entire schedule seems unfair. If the Giants can regroup, though, this game will be an interesting test for their loaded pass rush, now featuring No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter. If they can get to Dak Prescott, they’ll have a chance. If not, it could be ugly. And by the way, this is probably the easiest of New York's first four games.

Result: Loss, 0-2

Week 3: vs. Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 21

NYG +230, KC -285

Seriously, a home opener against the dynastic team of the past decade? Who made this schedule, Jerry Jones? It’s bad enough that the Giants will have to limp home with diminished expectations, but to not even give them a homecoming-type opponent is just cruel. On the bright side, I guess it’s a great opportunity to re-energize their depleted fan base if they somehow pull off this miracle.

Result: Loss, 0-3

Week 4: vs. Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28

NYG +145, LAC -175

If there’s one thing that Jim Harbaugh surely learned during his college coaching years, it’s how to kick an opponent when it’s down. The good news for the Giants is this is probably the least explosive offense they’ve faced so far, so they’ll likely be in the game. But they’ll need to hope for either a Justin Herbert meltdown or for Harbaugh to be outcoached by Daboll. Neither seems likely.

Result: Loss, 0-4

Week 5: at Saints, Sunday, Oct. 5

NYG -122, NO +102

Whew. Finally, a soft spot. And, of course, it’s on the road and in a stadium that is often one of the loudest, most intimidating buildings in the league. Still, given the Saints’ quarterback situation — presumably rookie Tyler Shough will be starting — the Giants’ pass rush should have a field day. If it doesn't … well, at least the Bourbon Street bars stay open late.

Result: Win, 1-4

Week 6: vs. Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 9

NYG +245, PHI -305

OK, well, that break in the schedule was nice. For punishment, the Giants get the Super Bowl champs on a short week. At this point, even Jerry Jones has to be thinking, "What did we do to those poor guys?" The Giants, by the way, have lost seven of their last eight to Philly, 15 of their last 18, and 19 of their last 23 since 2014. This will be more of the same.

Result: Loss, 1-5

Week 7: at Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 19

NYG +260, DEN -325

Of all the playoff teams the Giants face, the Broncos might be the most vulnerable and beatable for them, with a very young quarterback possibly susceptible to their pass rush. So of course they have to go face them on the road. But at some point, the Giants have to win one of these impossible games, right? … Right?!? …

Result: Win, 2-5

Week 8: at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 26

NYG +380, PHI -500

Hey, look, Philly’s back for another round, just to make sure the Giants don’t build any momentum if they pull off the upset in Denver. You know what’s interesting about this game? It falls one day short of the 12th anniversary of the last time the Giants won in Philadelphia, on Oct. 27, 2013. The Eagles were quarterbacked by Matt Barkley and what was left of Michael Vick that day. The Giants have gone 0-12 there since.

Result: Loss, 2-6

Week 9: vs. 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 2

NYG +150, SF -180

The Giants went 1-8 at home last year and if they want anyone to even think about buying tickets to see them late in the season, they’re going to have to throw their fans a bone at some point. No, they’re not better than the 49ers. But the 49ers did some rebuilding in the offseason and could be beatable if New York's defense has a day.

Result: Win, 3-6

Week 10: at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 9

NYG +180, CHI -218

This feels like a bad opponent for the Giants (I know … aren’t they all?). The Bears loaded up in the offseason, especially along the offensive line. They’ve got a young, mobile quarterback who figures to be much-improved. They’ve got a new head coach known for his brilliant offensive mind. Maybe the Giants’ defense has a shot if Caleb Williams continues his struggles. But that seems like a long shot.

Result: Loss, 3-7

Week 11: vs. Packers, Sunday, Nov. 16

NYG +164, GB -198

The NFC North was the best division in the NFL last season, so, of course, that’s who the Giants play this year. And, of course, the schedule-makers load up the best North teams early in the second half, just to make sure the Giants are buried before December. The Packers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Giants … are not.

Result: Loss, 3-8

Week 12: at Lions, Sunday, Nov. 23

NYG +310, DET -395

It could’ve been worse, I guess. This could’ve been the Thanksgiving game so a national TV audience could watch the carnage. Honestly, if the Giants somehow survive this two-game swing with their season intact, we all owe Schoen and Daboll an apology. If not … well, maybe it’s time to start thinking about next year.

Result: Loss, 3-9

Week 13: at Patriots, Monday, Dec. 1

NYG +130, NE -155

It’s not 2026 yet, but at this point all eyes in New York should be on it. If the Giants really are 3-9 at this point (honestly, that seems uncharacteristically optimistic for me), this would be the perfect spot to unwrap Quarterback of the Future Jaxson Dart. And if you think winning his first game as a rookie on the road is too much … well, Daniel Jones did it in 2019. Yeah, I know, that’s probably not the comparison Giants fans wanted.

Result: Win, 4-9

At the NFL Rookie Premiere event in May, Jaxson Dart received a signed jersey and video message from former Giants QB and fellow Ole Miss Rebel Eli Manning. (Courtesy of Fanatics)

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: vs. Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 14

NYG +164, WSH -198

What, you were expecting the Giants would get some momentum heading into the bye week with a win? Actually, the late bye feels like the black cherry on the top of this poison sundae of a schedule, especially since the Giants probably needed the bye in Week 3. But at least they’ll have had two full weeks to rest and study up on how to beat one of the best teams in the NFC … which of course they can’t do.

Result: Loss, 4-10

Week 16: vs. Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 21

NYG +110, MIN -130

If Dart is playing at this point, this game will be a great showdown between the young quarterback the Giants took this year, and the one they passed on last year (J.J. McCarthy). If Dart isn't playing, this game will feel like a death march through a very empty stadium. Either way, the big advantage goes to McCarthy and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.

Result: Loss, 4-11

Week 17: at Raiders, Flex Game

NYG +110, LV -130

If Dart isn’t playing in this game, he’s either hurt or the Giants have decided he’s not what they thought he was. Because by this point, there is no way their season isn’t over, which means there’s absolutely no reason to be wasting time with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. By this point, for the sake of Mara’s mood, Schoen and Daboll need to show him a glimpse of a better future. Against a bad Raiders team with their own future quarterback issues, Mara may get it.

Result: Win, 5-11

Week 18: vs. Cowboys, Flex Game

NYG +102, DAL -122

It’s all about next season now. On the bright side, the stadium won’t be empty. Plenty of people will come for a glimpse of Dart. And the other 75 percent of the tickets will go to Cowboys fans. If Dallas has locked up its playoff seeding, Brian Schottenheimer might not play the starters. If the Cowboys are playing for something, there’s always the chance that they choke. The real focus, of course, will be on the owner's box, where everyone will want to take Mara’s temperature to see if Schoen and Daboll have earned another year, or if he plans on cleaning his crumbling house yet again.

Result: Win

Final record prediction: 6-11

The real shame of this Giants season is if they had a schedule that was just a little easier — maybe just two or three more soft-ish games — they’d have a shot to really show some legitimate improvement. They should get much better quarterback play. Their offensive line should be better. They’ve really upgraded their defense, too. But they are trying to dig out of a 3-14 hole against an absolutely brutal, punishing schedule that barely gives them a break along the way.

The Giants will be a better team, but the progress will be incremental. And that’s a big problem for Schoen and Daboll, who are sitting on very hot seats. Mara is going to have to decide whether he wants to look past another ugly record and try to sell his disillusioned fan base on hard-to-see progress, or whether he wants to undergo yet another franchise overhaul.

It’ll be a tough call, and this schedule won’t make any of it easy. Or pretty. Or fun.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

