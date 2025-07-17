National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Make T.J. Watt Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL History
Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Make T.J. Watt Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL History

Updated Jul. 17, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET

T.J. Watt's contract dispute has come to a close, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have extended the superstar linebacker to a three-year, $123 million deal, ESPN reported on Thursday. The extension, which includes $108 million fully guaranteed, will make Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a $41 million average annual salary.

Watt posted a picture of himself screaming to Instagram, presumably confirming that he has reached a deal with Pittsburgh.

Watt, who will also have the highest salary for a player in Steelers history, was entering the final season of a four-year, $112 million contract and had been seeking a new deal. The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire eight-year NFL career in Pittsburgh (2017-24), who selected him with the No. 30 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. Watt was the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

Last season, Watt totaled 11.5 sacks, an NFL-high six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 61 combined tackles. He ranked first among edge defenders with a 91.4 run-defense grade, third with a 92.2 overall grade and sixth with a 90.1 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Watt, who has led the NFL in sacks three times and both forced fumbles and tackles for loss twice apiece, is first in Steelers history with 108.0 sacks and tied for second with 33 forced fumbles. He turns 31 in October.

Prior to Watt's reported extension, the Cleveland Browns made defensive end Myles Garrett the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL in March with a four-year, $160 million extension ($40 million average annual salary). Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals signed wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a four-year, $161 million extension ($40.25 million average annual salary), which, at the time, made Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 10-7 season that saw it lose to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild-card round. The Steelers lost quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to free agency, instead signing former New York Jets quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who said that he expects the 2025 NFL season to be his last.

Ironically, Watt, Rodgers and the Steelers open the 2025 season on the road against the Jets on Sept. 7.

