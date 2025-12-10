National Football League
Philip Rivers: Hall of Fame Induction 'Not a Factor' When Considering NFL Return
National Football League

Philip Rivers: Hall of Fame Induction 'Not a Factor' When Considering NFL Return

Published Dec. 10, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET

Philip Rivers was in line to be considered for the 2026 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. He's among the current semifinalists for the honor this upcoming year. 

That achievement, however, might be in jeopardy as Rivers returned to the Indianapolis Colts' roster as a member of their practice squad, and could be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If Rivers plays, his clock will reset. 

But he's not too worried about that.

"With all respect to the Hall (of Fame) — if one day I could be a part of that group, it would be special – but the extension of that time, if it comes to be, was not a factor of my thinking," Rivers said Wednesday during his first press conference since returning to Indianapolis. 

But it's not like he's putting it on the line for any random team. He's returning to the team that gave him his final opportunity in 2020. A team he feels he has unfinished business with, as the Colts lost narrowly, 27-24, to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round in his final season. He's helping out a coach he has an ongoing, close relationship with, in Shane Steichen. The two spent eight years with the Chargers together and talk about football on a weekly basis.

"This wasn't just any place, or any coach," Rivers said. 

Eventually, Rivers will make the trip to Canton, don the gold jacket and celebrate his career. That time is not now. And he's content with that.

"I'm not holding my breath on that," he said. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Indianapolis Colts
National Football League
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Honors Watch: Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey Cruising for Major Awards

2025 NFL Honors Watch: Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey Cruising for Major Awards

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes