Philip Rivers: Hall of Fame Induction 'Not a Factor' When Considering NFL Return

Philip Rivers was in line to be considered for the 2026 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. He's among the current semifinalists for the honor this upcoming year.

That achievement, however, might be in jeopardy as Rivers returned to the Indianapolis Colts' roster as a member of their practice squad, and could be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If Rivers plays, his clock will reset.

But he's not too worried about that.

"With all respect to the Hall (of Fame) — if one day I could be a part of that group, it would be special – but the extension of that time, if it comes to be, was not a factor of my thinking," Rivers said Wednesday during his first press conference since returning to Indianapolis.

But it's not like he's putting it on the line for any random team. He's returning to the team that gave him his final opportunity in 2020. A team he feels he has unfinished business with, as the Colts lost narrowly, 27-24, to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round in his final season. He's helping out a coach he has an ongoing, close relationship with, in Shane Steichen. The two spent eight years with the Chargers together and talk about football on a weekly basis.

"This wasn't just any place, or any coach," Rivers said.

Eventually, Rivers will make the trip to Canton, don the gold jacket and celebrate his career. That time is not now. And he's content with that.

"I'm not holding my breath on that," he said.

