Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal.

Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report.

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman Linval Joseph. Both of these moves are in the wake of rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old Suh spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a Super Bowl. Last year, Suh totaled six sacks, 27 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Prior to this season, Suh hadn't missed a game since 2011.

Philadelphia's defense has been on par with the best in the sport. The Eagles are top 10 in opponent passing yards (177.7), total yards (302.4) and points (18.6) per game. One area of weakness, though — and where Suh could help most — is on the ground. Philly is surrendering 124.8 rushing yards per game (20th in NFL).

The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders. They'll look to get back on track in a road affair with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

