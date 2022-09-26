National Football League
Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
42 mins ago

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, the NFL Network reported Monday.

Although he may elude surgery, Jones is unlikely to suit up for the Patriots in their Week 4 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of New England's 37-26 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Jones has totaled 786 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, an NFL-high five interceptions and a 76.2 quarterback rating, completing 66% of his passes across New England's three games this season. He has also run for 37 yards and one touchdown.

If Jones misses time, veteran Brian Hoyer will presumably be the team's starting quarterback, with fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe as the backup. Hoyer is in his third consecutive season with the Patriots in his third stint with the franchise.

Jones could return sooner than expected given the health resources at his disposal, the NFL Network reported.

"[Mac] played at Alabama. That is where tightrope surgery was popularized," Ian Rapoport said. "Dr. Lyle Cain, the Alabama team physician, essentially created it just to deal with and accelerate high ankle sprains. Perhaps if Mac Jones does have surgery, that'd be what he would get and would be getting it from one of the nation's experts, as well."

