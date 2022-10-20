National Football League
Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be available Monday night
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to be available for the squad's Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Jones has been unable to play the past three games after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. However, he has told teammates that his progression has gone well, according to ESPN.

The Pats have gone 2-1 without Jones under center, led by backup QB Bailey Zappe, who is has filled in admirably. The rookie signal-caller out of Western Kentucky has completed 72.9% (51-of-70) of his passes this season for 596 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots are 1-2 in the three games Jones has started this season. He has totaled 786 yards while completing 66% of his passes. He has thrown two TD to five INT (T-24th in the NFL). 

With Zappe playing well and Jones struggling to begin the season, many have wondered whether Patriots coach Bill Belichick would turn to the breakout rookie over the one-time undoubted franchise quarterback more than 20 years after his replacement of Drew Bledsoe with Tom Brady.

However, FOX Sports AFC East writer Henry McKenna believes it is in the team's best interest to go back to Jones under center once he is healthy.

[Bailey Zappe shines, but Mac Jones deserves chance to take job back]

"Give Jones a shot to hold onto his franchise, his teammates and his fan base," McKenna said. "As much as Zappe has been excellent, the only thing that he has demonstrated is that Jones can be on a shorter leash. 

"New England needs to go back to Jones, who last year produced one of the most efficient seasons ever by a rookie. If he continues on the trajectory on which he started this season (with two touchdowns to five interceptions), then the Patriots can make a tough decision between Zappe and Jones. But at this point, we're not comparing apples to apples.

Bailey Zappe, Patriots secure win in Week 6 vs. Browns

Bailey Zappe, Patriots secure win in Week 6 vs. Browns
Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" to discuss the QB controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
