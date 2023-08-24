National Football League Patriots great Julian Edelman joins 'FOX NFL Kickoff' as an analyst Published Aug. 24, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports is adding another Super Bowl champion to its team this fall.

Julian Edelman will join "FOX NFL Kickoff" as a regular analyst for the 2023 NFL season. The three-time Super Bowl champ joins host Charissa Thompson and analysts Charles Woodson and Mike Vick on the pregame show, which airs weekly at 11 a.m. ET ahead of "FOX NFL Sunday."

Edelman replaces Sean Payton, who departed over the offseason to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He'll also join Peter Schrager, who will continue his role as an NFL insider on the show.

"Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true," Edelman said in a statement. "I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for 'FOX NFL Kickoff' feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew."

"We are thrilled to welcome Julian Edelman to the FOX Sports family," FOX Sports president of production and operations and executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement. "His passion for the game, experience as a Super Bowl champion, and ability to connect with fans will unquestionably make him a valuable addition to our team, both on and off the screen."

During his 12 seasons as a player, Edelman played an integral role in the New England Patriots' last three Super Bowl wins, leading the team in receiving in their last two championship seasons. More importantly, he stepped up in the postseason. He had 118 receptions for 1,442 yards, which ranked as the second-most postseason receiving yards in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

Edelman also had big moments in each of the three Super Bowl wins. He recorded the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded five receptions for 87 yards in Super Bowl LI, with his diving grab in the fourth quarter being one of the many turning points in the Patriots' 25-point comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. He had 10 receptions for 141 yards in Super Bowl LIII, winning Super Bowl MVP for his efforts in that game.

Julian Edelman reflects on incredible catch in Super Bowl win over Atlanta

Edelman is the third member of the Patriots dynasty to join the FOX Sports family. Tom Brady will begin his role as a game commentator during the 2024 season, while Rob Gronkowski appeared on "FOX NFL Kickoff" and "FOX NFL Sunday" last season.

Edelman began his broadcasting career following his retirement from playing in 2021, joining "Inside the NFL" as a regular panelist. He was nominated for a Sports Emmy for his contribution to the show.

