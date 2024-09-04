Patrick Surtain II, Broncos reportedly agree to extension making him NFL's highest-paid CB
Patrick Surtain II will remain in the Mile High City for quite some time.
The standout cornerback and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year extension worth $96 million and $77.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The total value of the new deal and Surtain's $24 million average annual salary will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, per OverTheCap.
Surtain, 24, has been one of the league's best corners since the Broncos selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past two seasons and was named first-team All-Pro in 2022. Surtain was ranked No. 2 in FOX Sports' list of top NFL cornerbacks.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 Best NFL running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry lead rankings
San Francisco 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting
2024 Best NFL wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill lead rankings
-
2024 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, picks, lines for all 16 games
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs are lone favorites; Browns tumble
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Seahawks to debut 90s throwback uniforms in Week 1
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
-
2024 Best NFL running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry lead rankings
San Francisco 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting
2024 Best NFL wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill lead rankings
-
2024 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, picks, lines for all 16 games
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs are lone favorites; Browns tumble
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Seahawks to debut 90s throwback uniforms in Week 1
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates