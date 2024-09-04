National Football League Patrick Surtain II, Broncos reportedly agree to extension making him NFL's highest-paid CB Published Sep. 4, 2024 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Surtain II will remain in the Mile High City for quite some time.

The standout cornerback and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year extension worth $96 million and $77.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The total value of the new deal and Surtain's $24 million average annual salary will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, per OverTheCap.

Surtain, 24, has been one of the league's best corners since the Broncos selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past two seasons and was named first-team All-Pro in 2022. Surtain was ranked No. 2 in FOX Sports' list of top NFL cornerbacks.

