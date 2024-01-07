National Football League
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce inactive for Chiefs vs. Chargers
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce inactive for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Published Jan. 7, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs' season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season.

Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with the Chiefs (10-6) locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe.

Kelce is the only tight end in NFL history with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons. Current FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen has the next-longest such streak, with three straight seasons reaching the mark from 2014-2016.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, had been downgraded to out earlier on Sunday, with veteran Blaine Gabbert set to start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable Chiefs who will sit include wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf). Defensive end Mike Danna and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are also inactive.

Rice had already been ruled out on Friday. Rice was 58 yards away from passing Dwayne Bowe (996) for most yards receiving by a Chiefs rookie.

The Chargers (5-11) will not have wide receiver Keenan Allen for the fourth straight game because of a heel injury. Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), guard Zion Johnson (neck), defensive lineman Nick Williams, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, safety JT Woods, running back Isaiah Spiller are also inactive.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 18 clinching scenarios: Everything you need to know after early games

NFL Week 18 clinching scenarios: Everything you need to know after early games

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes