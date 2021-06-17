Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will grace cover of Madden 22 'MVP Edition'

National Football League
1 hour ago

For once, it looks like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be on the same team – the Madden cover team, that is. 

Madden 22 unveiled its cover on Thursday, and it features the current GOAT – Brady – and the man set to chase him for the next decade and some change in Mahomes

Madden dubbed it "The Greatest Cover of All-Time."

It's Mahomes' second time as the Madden cover athlete – he was the face of Madden 20 – and also the second time for Brady, who was on the cover of Madden 18. 

In addition, it's the first time two players have graced the cover since 2010, when Pittsburgh's Troy Polamalu and Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald got the cover treatment. 

Brady and Mahomes have mainly been linked on the field as opposed to in the virtual world. Mahomes won his first Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, also taking home Super Bowl MVP honors. It was merely his second season as Kansas City's starter. 

Oppositely, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring this past February, his 21st professional season but first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

And Brady defeated Mahomes in order to do it.

The GOAT also won his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

As long as Brady remains in the league – he'll be 44 on Aug. 3 – he and Mahomes are expected to vie for NFL supremacy, with Brady already ascending to the top of the NFC and Mahomes taking his team to consecutive Super Bowls in the past two seasons out of the AFC.

Another element that exists when it comes to the Madden cover is the "Madden curse," a mythical bout with misfortune that seemed to take hold of a number of athletes in past years. 

But in recent seasons, the curse has been overcome.

Here's how the football world reacted to the GOAT and the mini-GOAT joining forces for the Madden 22 cover: 

