National Football League Patrick Mahomes sends encouragement to Justin Fields as Bears drama continues Published Sep. 22, 2023 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields will take the field on very different career paths when the Bears face the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Mahomes, famously passed over by Chicago in the 2017 NFL Draft, is coming off his second Super Bowl title under Andy Reid, widely considered one of the best coaches of his generation.

Fields, on the other hand, publicly called out his coaching staff Wednesday when discussing his struggles during the Bears' 0-2 start to the season, then walked back his comments later that day. Fields then hugged Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in full view of media cameras Thursday while Bears general manager Ryan Poles insisted that "nobody is panicking" in light of Fields' comments and defensive coordinator Alan Williams' sudden resignation from the team.

[Related: Justin Fields says he was misquoted. We unpack everything the Bears QB said Wednesday]

Mahomes, meanwhile, was asked Thursday what advice he would give Fields. His response made the two-time MVP sound more like a sports psychologist than an opposing quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Trust your talent," Mahomes said. "Trust your instincts. He's here for a reason. He's made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and in college, wherever he's been. … Go out there and be the player he's always been. Just not against us, hopefully."

[Related: The Bears haven't set up Justin Fields for success — but here's how they can]

Mahomes also recently sat with New York Yankees legend and FOX Sports MLB analyst Derek Jeter for an exclusive interview about his baseball background (Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., is a former MLB relief pitcher) that will air on FOX Sunday.

Meanwhile, issues for the Bears continue to grow aside from Fields. Questions remain over the nature of Williams' resignation, which head coach Matt Eberflus has avoided addressing with the media or even with his players behind closed doors. Left tackle Braxton Jones landed on injured reserve, adding another significant injury to an already-battered offensive line.

Greg Olsen explains why fans should still have hope for Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Adding insult to injury, mic'd up footage that appeared on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' YouTube page appeared to show wide receiver DJ Moore, part of the return the Bears received for trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, appearing to agree with Buccaneers linebacker Devin White when White remarked, "They ain't using you right" in seeming reference to Moore's place in the Bears' offense.

The Bears now head on the road to face the defending Super Bowl champions while hoping to avoid losing what would be their 13th consecutive game dating back to last season.

share