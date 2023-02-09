National Football League Patrick Mahomes: Eric Bieniemy 'long past due’ to be a head coach 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

PHOENIX — Eric Bieniemy enjoyed another successful year.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator helped lead the team to the No. 1 spot in the yardage rankings for 2022 — the third time in the past five years he’s done that. Since becoming Kansas City's OC in 2018, Bieniemy has helped Patrick Mahomes establish himself as the best quarterback in the NFL with almost unprecedented success . And on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII ( 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App ), Bieniemy has the chance to win his second NFL title as an OC.

The only thing he doesn’t have? A team of his own.

It seems that Bieniemy may again get snubbed during this head coach hiring cycle. That’s what prompted a question to Mahomes this week about whether Bieniemy deserves to land a head-coaching gig.

"It’s so past deserves, man. He’s done everything the right way," Mahomes said. "He’s been a part of this offense and this team for so long, holds everyone accountable, is creative in making up plays for us. I don’t know why he hasn’t been hired. But it’s been great for us, because we’ve had one of the best coaches in the league with us for way long past due."

Perhaps to circumvent the thought that his success is a product of coach Andy Reid's offensive prowess, Bieniemy might interview to become an OC with another organization. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera told media on Wednesday that he hopes to interview Bieniemy after the Super Bowl. He is reportedly also in the mix for the Baltimore Ravens’ OC opening.

The other option? Bieniemy, who's 54, could stay in Kansas City until Reid, who's 64, retires.

"Here's where I'm at right now: We're in our third Super Bowl in the past four years," Bieniemy told me on Wednesday. "So right now, I think we're in a good place. One thing that I've learned throughout the course of my career, you can never worry about anything that you cannot control."

It’s unclear why Bieniemy, a Reid disciple, might have to take a lateral move when defensive coaches under Bill Belichick and offensive coaches under Sean McVay have continually made the leap with less impressive résumés.

The league currently employs just three Black head coaches (Mike Tomlin, Steelers; Todd Bowles, Buccaneers; DeMeco Ryans, Texans). Meanwhile, 60% of the NFL’s players are Black . The NFL is facing a lawsuit from Brian Flores, the recently hired Vikings defensive coordinator, regarding hiring practices for minority coaches.

"I know the league is actively working towards improving everything," Bieniemy said. "And so that's basically out of my control, but I will say this: Things obviously have been moving forward. Look at DeMeco getting hired down in Houston.

"Obviously you always want things to be better. But when guys are putting themselves in a position to achieve goals, that's all that you want. When it's all said and done, you want to make sure that you're giving yourself the best opportunity to be placed in the right situations."

Bieniemy rose into the OC role after Matt Nagy, the former offensive coordinator, went to Chicago to be head coach of the Bears. But Nagy is back with Kansas City after getting fired following the 2021 season. And he’s now working under Bieniemy as a position coach after Bieniemy worked under Nagy for years.

"It's really neat to see his growth as a coach," Nagy said Thursday. "And I know for him, no matter what happens, I always believe good things happen to good people, and he's as good as they get. Extremely hard worker. Just cares so much about his players and just passion for the game. So when you have all that and you put it together, normally good things happen."

Nagy, who would be a candidate to replace Bieniemy if he leaves, said he's "very happy with where I'm at" when asked about potentially climbing the ladder back into a coordinator role.

Bieniemy has done all the right things, succeeding with new challenges that included Kansas City trading star receiver Tyreek Hill last offseason. And still, the Chiefs offense has flourished in a new way , making use of their full cast of pass-catchers in a way they haven’t in previous years.

The Chiefs have repeatedly said they don't want to lose their OC. But maybe this is the offseason that they do.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

