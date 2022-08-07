National Football League Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony.

There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.

On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd examined 13 of the top veteran players and coaches in the league and explained why he believes they would or wouldn't make the Hall of Fame if their careers ended today.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowl selection, 37,059 passing yards, 292 touchdowns, 87 interceptions, 65.0% completions of his passes over 10 seasons

Colin's thoughts: "He's in. He's one of the great dual[-threat] quarterbacks in the history of the league. His passer rating is the fourth-highest in the history of the National Football League. He's been a Man of the Year, he's got a Super Bowl, and he should have two. He has the most wins of any quarterback through 10 seasons in the league's history."

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

Key stats: One Super Bowl win, two Super Bowl appearances, .643 winning percentage over 15 seasons, most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin coaching career (15)

Colin's thoughts: "Close, but out. He doesn't have enough league influence, doesn't have a huge coaching tree, and he has a losing playoff record. Now, he hasn't had a losing season in 15 years as a coach. I think it's close, but he doesn't have the influence."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, 704 receptions, 9,006 receiving yards, 57 touchdowns over nine seasons.

Colin's thoughts: "He's in, narrowly. Seven-straight Pro-Bowls is one thing, but he's the only tight end in history with multiple [seasons of] 100-plus receptions."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan

Key stats: Four-time Pro Bowl selection, one All-Pro selection, 2016 AP Most Valuable Player, 59,735 passing yards (eighth all time), 367 touchdowns, 170 interceptions, 65.5% completions over 14 seasons.

Colin's thoughts: "Out. His playoff record is a losing record. He has a lot of volume statistics, but he's barely above .500. Fourteen years, seven winning seasons? You have to be a consistent winner."

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Pro Bowl selection, 49,995 yards, 323 touchdowns, 161 interceptions, 63.0% completions over 13 seasons.

Colin's thoughts: "Last year was the first year he's ever won a playoff game. He doesn't have to win another Super Bowl, but he has to put up three or four more big years."

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller

Key stats: Two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl L MVP, three-time All-Pro selection, eight-time Pro Bowler, 115.5 sacks, 413 solo tackles, 26 forced fumbles in 11 seasons

Colin's thoughts: "Von Miller is in. He's one of the best edge rushers in league history. Most all-time sacks in the Super Bowl. Most sacks by any active player. Super Bowl MVP as a defensive player – that is unheard of."

Los Angles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack

Key stats: Three-time All-Pro selection, six-time Pro Bowler, 76.5 sacks, 352 tackles, 23 forced fumbles in eight seasons

Colin's thoughts: "Out. He's never had a sack in a playoff game, ever. Like, he's disappeared a little, and he only has 76 career sacks, which is 82nd in league history."

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt

Key stats: Three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro selection, five-time Pro Bowler

Colin's thoughts: "He's in. J.J. for about seven years was like grabbing the ball and running it in for touchdowns. He's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Man of the Year, and two-time sack leader."

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl LVI MVP, one-time All-Pro selection, one-time Pro Bowler, 433receptions, 5,517 receiving yards, 40 touchdowns over five seasons

Colin's thoughts: "Not there yet. He did have the most historic production year ever last year. The first player with 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches in a single season. He just hasn't played long enough."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, .608 winning percentage over 15 seasons

Colin's thoughts: "No. Cowboys fans, if you ask them, have concerns about whether he's good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl LIV MVP, one-time AP MVP, one-time All-Pro selection, four-time All-Pro

Colin's thoughts: "He's in. Here are two stats: He has the highest quarterback passer rating ever. He's the only quarterback in league history to average over 300 yards passing per game."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Coach of the Year

Colin's thoughts: "Out. Can he reach 40 years old? He's 36. He's got a great winning percentage, and he's got a coaching tree."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

Key stats: One-time Super Bowl champion, .593 winning percentage over 16 seasons

Colin's thoughts: "Out. He was fired twice, then had trouble in Seattle before Russell Wilson, so I think Wilson is too connected to his winning. I do think Pete's a college Hall of Fame coach."

