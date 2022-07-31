Patrick Mahomes II Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week.

In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his passes for 18,991 yards and 151 touchdowns, en route to a 50-13 record as a starter and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, with a win in Super Bowl LIV.

However, while he has certainly made a name for himself in the NFL in a short period of time with his numbers, this latest pass has the potential to take his legend to new heights — if he can pull it off in-game.

That said, let's take a look at some of Mahomes' most impressive passes so far.

No-look pass

Mahomes' no-look passes quickly became a trademark during his first few years in the league, with his first no-look pass in the NFL coming as a rookie in 2017 during a Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos — which happened to be his first NFL start.

He continued perfecting his signature move over the years in practices …

… and honing his no-look pass in regular-season games.

No-look, side-arm pass

During his sophomore year in training camp, Mahomes added another layer to his signature move, pulling off a no-look, side-arm throw while rolling to the right and sliding in between three defenders.

Underhand pass

Mahomes underhand tossed a touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce to extend the Chiefs' third-quarter lead against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game in 2021, which K.C. went on to win 38-24.

Then, ten months later, Mahomes threw an underhand pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the Chiefs' first score of their Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. K.C. won 42-30.

Left-handed pass

No one can forget Mahomes' left-handed throw that sparked a game-winning drive for Kansas City against Denver in Week 4 of the 2018-19 season on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs were trailing the Broncos by three points with three minutes left to play, and Mahomes, who was being chased down by Von Miller, avoided a detrimental sack that could have ended things. After escaping Miller, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill near the sideline for a first down, and K.C. went on to come back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Denver 27-23 and remain undefeated on the year.

Mahomes came up with another left-handed pass last season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, tossing the ball to running back Jerick McKinnon, who turned it into a 6-yard gain.

The Chiefs went on to defeat the Raiders by double digits, 41-14, to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Jump pass

What does Mahomes do when the pocket is collapsing around him? He jumps in the air and finds his receiver for a 60-yard touchdown, of course.

That's exactly what he did when the Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 of the 2019-20 season.

