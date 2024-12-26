Panthers rookie Xavier Legette brought raccoon meat to share with teammates and media
For many, leftover food is a staple of the holiday season. Leftover raccoon, however, is an entirely different story, but one that Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette is happy to share — literally.
On Thursday, Legette brought a container of cooked raccoon meat to offer to those brave enough in the locker room to try it, whether that was his teammates or members of the media.
And to his credit, curiosity won out.
Legette's love affair with raccoon meat is nothing new. In November, after Thanksgiving, the South Carolina native went on the "St. Brown Podcast" with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown and discussed his hottest food take, of which he has many.
""I hunt it. I kill it. I skin 'em. Cook 'em. Eat 'em. All that," Legette said.
What is surprising is the things he won't eat, like vegetables, including bell peppers.
"I don't eat the bell peppers and all that extra stuff like that … That stuff is too exotic," Legette told reporters on Thursday. "The [raccoon] is regular to me. I've been eating that since I came out."
The Panthers (4-11) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) on Sunday.
