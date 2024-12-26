National Football League
Panthers rookie Xavier Legette brought raccoon meat to share with teammates and media
National Football League

Panthers rookie Xavier Legette brought raccoon meat to share with teammates and media

Updated Dec. 26, 2024 9:28 p.m. ET

For many, leftover food is a staple of the holiday season. Leftover raccoon, however, is an entirely different story, but one that Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette is happy to share — literally.

On Thursday, Legette brought a container of cooked raccoon meat to offer to those brave enough in the locker room to try it, whether that was his teammates or members of the media.

And to his credit, curiosity won out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legette's love affair with raccoon meat is nothing new. In November, after Thanksgiving, the South Carolina native went on the "St. Brown Podcast" with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown and discussed his hottest food take, of which he has many.

""I hunt it. I kill it. I skin 'em. Cook 'em. Eat 'em. All that," Legette said.

What is surprising is the things he won't eat, like vegetables, including bell peppers.

"I don't eat the bell peppers and all that extra stuff like that … That stuff is too exotic," Legette told reporters on Thursday. "The [raccoon] is regular to me. I've been eating that since I came out."

The Panthers (4-11) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) on Sunday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes