National Football League Packers reportedly acquire QB Malik Willis from Titans to back up Jordan Love Published Aug. 26, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers have a new backup quarterback behind Jordan Love.

The Packers traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Malik Willis, per multiple reports.

Willis, a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, gives the Packers a backup quarterback with NFL game experience. He played in 11 games for the Titans over his first two NFL seasons, but all three of his starts came in his rookie year in 2022. Willis has a career 53.0% completion percentage for 350 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also rushed 32 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Willis was seen as one of the top quarterback talents in a weak 2022 draft class at the position after a standout final season at Liberty. However, he fell to the third round, and after his uneven rookie campaign, he was essentially phased out of the Titans' quarterback plans when the team drafted Will Levis near the top of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the Packers had second-year quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on their depth chart behind Love. Neither second-year quarterback had seen any competitive game action in the NFL.

The Packers open the season next Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Malik Willis Green Bay Packers Tennessee Titans

share