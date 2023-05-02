National Football League
Packers, Jordan Love reportedly agree to 1-year extension on option deadline day
National Football League

Packers, Jordan Love reportedly agree to 1-year extension on option deadline day

Published May. 2, 2023 10:36 a.m. ET

Before Jordan Love takes over as their full-time starting quarterback, the Green Bay Packers signed him to a new short-term deal.

The Packers and Love agreed to a one-year extension worth up to $22.5 million with $13.5 million guaranteed, per multiple reports. The extension agreement came on the same day that the Packers had to make a decision on Love's fifth-year option, as the deadline for teams to either pick up or decline the fifth-year option for 2020 first-round picks is Tuesday. 

Love could potentially earn more with the one-year extension than he would've made on the fifth-year option, which would have earned him roughly $20 million guaranteed. The guaranteed number on the new deal, however, is lower.

The Packers made way for their 2020 first-round pick to become the starting quarterback for the 2023 season by officially trading long-time starter Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets last week. Love has mostly played in non-pivotal moments through the first three years of his career. He's thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions with a 79.7 passer rating over 10 games, making just one start.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke highly of Love over the weekend, believing that he has a different mojo this offseason now that he officially has the starting quarterback reins.

"I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life. I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room," LaFleur told reporters Saturday. "So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him.

"We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him."

National Football League
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
