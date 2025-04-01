National Football League Packers HC Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers to Vikings 'would be a hell of a story' Published Apr. 1, 2025 1:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers continuing Brett Favre's NFL career path — going from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets to the Minnesota Vikings — would be remarkable, even according to his former coach.

"It would be a hell of a story, wouldn't it?" Matt LaFleur said Tuesday at the NFL owners' meetings, according to ESPN. "There's great players on every team, so if it works out, it works out. It's not something that I'm going to sit there and constantly think about. Sure, you think about it the week of when you're playing somebody.

"But if it works out, great for them."

Rodgers, who was released by the Jets in March after two seasons, has been heavily linked to the Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, with the New York Giants presumably out of the mix in the wake of signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Pittsburgh's continued pursuit of Rodgers comes after it lost both Wilson and Justin Fields to free agency. Last season, Wilson started a combined 12 games for the Steelers, and Fields started six games. Recently, Rodgers was seen throwing passes to recently acquired Steelers wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

Minnesota is coming off a 14-3 season, but lost in the wild-card round and then lost quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million deal in free agency.

Would Vikings be making a mistake signing Aaron Rodgers?

The Vikings have expressed their faith in second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whom they selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But McCarthy missed the 2024 season due to a torn meniscus that he suffered last summer. The Vikings reportedly aren't pursuing Rodgers currently, but they haven't ruled him out.

Last season, Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63% of his passes in a 5-12 season for the Jets. Rodgers' first season with the Jets (2023) ended on their first drive of the season when he suffered a torn Achilles.

The Vikings have gotten the better of the Packers of late, winning six of the past nine matchups and sweeping the 2024 season series. Green Bay went 11-6, good for third place in the NFC North, before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round last season.

LaFleur is entering his seventh season as Green Bay's head coach. Across his six seasons at the helm, the Packers are a combined 67-33 in the regular season and 3-5 in the postseason.

