National Football League The one game every NFL team has circled on its calendar in 2025 Updated May. 15, 2025 1:13 a.m. ET

Players and coaches say it every year. Sometimes they say it several times. Usually it’s about rivalry games. Sometimes it’s a playoff rematch. Often times, it has something to do with revenge.

But everyone in the NFL says it at some point during the season: This is the game we circled on our calendar.

Now that the NFL schedule has come out, the circling has begun. So, to help them out, here’s the one game on each team’s schedule that probably needs to be circled — a big test, a huge rivalry, or an opportunity for revenge that should be juicy enough for everyone in the organization to get excited about.

Cards vs. Seahawks, Week 4, Thursday, Sept. 25

The Cards were on a roll in the middle of last season, riding a four-game winning streak to a 6-4 record. Then they lost twice to the Seattle Seahawks in a three-week span, which effectively doomed their season. There might be better teams in the division for the Cards to measure themselves against, but they won’t have forgotten what the Seahawks did to them and will view this as a big, early test.

Falcons at Panthers, Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 21

The way the math worked out, the Falcons weren’t going to make the playoffs by winning their final game last year. But they were still playing for a chance heading into Week 17. That’s when the lowly Panthers stunned them in overtime, 44-38. It was a humiliating defeat for a contender and led to an offseason of change. Those that were there, though, haven’t forgotten how that felt. This is their first chance for revenge.

Ravens at Bills, Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7

The Ravens thought last year was going to be their chance to dethrone the Chiefs and reach the Super Bowl. But the Bills made sure they never got the chance, edging Baltimore out in the divisional round. Week 1 is a perfect time to exorcise those 2024 demons. And oh, they surely haven’t forgotten that Josh Allen somehow edged out Lamar Jackson for NFL MVP, too.

Chiefs at Bills, Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 2

This is the greatest era of Bills football since their run to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, but right now, it will be remembered for their inability to get past the Chiefs. Last year it was a late field goal in the AFC Championship Game that sent Buffalo home. In fact, the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in the playoffs four times in the past five years. Beating K.C. in the regular season can’t make up for that. But it’s still something the Bills will love to do (and have often done in recent years).

Panthers at Jaguars, Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7

The debut of two-way weapon Travis Hunter was always going to be a big deal. Same for the first game for new Jags coach Liam Coen. It’s even better that it’s a battle of two young coaches (Coen vs. Carolina’s Dave Canales) who also happen to be the past two offensive coordinators in Tampa. Both got their jobs in large part due to the big hand they had in the rebirth of Bucs QB Baker Mayfield’s career.

Bears at Lions, Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 14

Dan Campbell might deserve most of the credit for the rebirth of the Lions, but his offensive coordinator Ben Johnson sure got a lot of the hype. Now, after spending a few years riding the biggest wave of the NFL’s offseason hiring cycle before he finally landed in Chicago, this will be his first chance to coach against the team he left. And while there’s no apparent bad blood with his old employer, he’ll surely relish showing Detroit what it lost.

Bengals at Ravens, Week 13, Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

The Bengals came within a whisker of the playoffs last season, and there are many reasons why they fell short — like their annual slow start. But a big one they can point to is their two thrilling losses to the Ravens. In the first, they blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost 41-38 in overtime at home. In the second, they lost 35-34 when the Ravens stopped their ill-conceived two-point try with 38 seconds left in Baltimore. They’ll have to wait a while to get it, but yeah, they want another shot.

Browns at Bengals, Week 18, Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 3/4

Is there a game to circle on the Browns' schedule? They're overmatched by all the other teams in their division. There are no easy wins anywhere. With a 41-year-old starting quarterback and two younger ones taken 50 picks apart in the draft, this is undoubtedly a season of transition. So, maybe the best thing to look forward to is the end. By then, hopefully, the Browns will have a better idea about their future. Either it’ll be in the hands of Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, or they could begin plotting their way to the top of the 2026 NFL Draft — if they’re not already there.

Cowboys at Eagles, Week 1, Thursday, Sept. 4

Defending champions are 13-5 all-time in the Thursday night opening game, so this won’t be easy for the Cowboys. But they believe that if it weren’t for injuries, they would’ve been right there with the Eagles atop the NFC East last season. What better way to prove it than making that statement on national TV in Week 1? It could set the tone for their entire season.

Broncos vs. Chiefs, Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16

Sean Payton’s Broncos were a remarkable story last year, but they were just a middling, 5-4 team coming off a blowout in Baltimore when they went to Kansas City to face the undefeated Chiefs in mid-November. And if the Chiefs hadn’t blocked Will Lutz’s game-winning, 35-yard field goal as time expired, the upstart Broncos would’ve won. Finishing the job this year would show the Broncos were far from a one-year wonder.

Lions at Commanders, Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9

Injuries had battered the Lions by the time the playoffs began, but they were still the No. 1 seed and the favorites (not to mention the emotional favorites) to reach the Super Bowl from the NFC. But the upstart Commanders cut their run short with an unexpected, 45-31 thumping in the divisional round. That surely has been on the Lions' minds for the past four months, so they’ll be looking forward to this midseason battle.

Packers vs. Lions, Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7

The Packers were truly one of the best teams in the NFL last season, but still only the third-best in their division. That’s because four of their five losses came against the Lions and the Vikings. Now, the Vikings aren’t the same team now that J.J. McCarthy is taking over at QB for Sam Darnold. But the Lions are still the top dogs in the division. The Packers can’t break through unless they find a way to take them down. Might as well get on that from the start.

Texans at Chiefs, Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 7

Last season was not an easy one for the Texans, but they started to hit their stride late, particularly in the playoffs. Then they ran into the Kansas City Chiefs. Somehow, though, they went into the fourth quarter trailing by only a point. They ended up losing 23-14 in a game that was far closer than expected — and one they surely think they could have won. Reversing that could be a big boost for them down the stretch.

Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 12

Aside from their division games, there aren’t a ton of juicy matchups on the Colts’ schedule. But this one is a little personal. It pits Colts coach Shane Steichen against Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon. They were the two coordinators for the Philadelphia Eagles during their run to the Super Bowl in 2022 (Steichen on offense, Gannon on defense). There’s no apparent friction, just a friendship. Also, both of them are probably on pretty hot seats this year.

Jaguars at Titans, Week 13, Sunday, Nov. 30

There are no regrets on either side when the first two picks of the 2025 NFL Draft were made. The Titans needed a QB and got the best one available, and the Jaguars already had a QB, so they traded up for the most electric player. Plus Travis Hunter, the No. 2 pick, probably ended up in a better situation. But every athlete has an ego, and some part of Hunter is going to want to show the Titans that they made a mistake by passing on the best player in the draft.

Eagles at Chiefs, Week 2, Sunday, September 14

This is an easy one to circle. The Chiefs didn’t just lose Super Bowl LIX — and their shot at a history-making three-peat in the process — they were humiliated. It wasn’t just that they lost 40-22. They were in a 34-0 hole before they scored their first points in the waning seconds of the third quarter. They’ve been thinking of the rematch since the green confetti started flying around the New Orleans Superdome that night.

Raiders at Patriots, Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7

No, this isn’t going to be circled on the calendars of the fans of either team — or fans of any other teams for that matter. After all, the two teams combined to go 8-26 last season. But you know who has it circled? Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is now a part-owner of the Raiders. He may be busy with a FOX Sports game that week, but you know he’ll have an eye on his current team going up against his old one. This one is probably circled by any Raiders leftover from the Josh McDaniels error. He’s now the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Chargers vs. Texans, Week 17, Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 27/28

After years of late fades and big disappointments, the Chargers have turned their fortunes around under new coach Jim Harbaugh. They hit the playoffs in stride, riding the momentum of three straight wins. They were a dark-horse contender to reach the AFC championship. Then, in the first round, the Texans hammered them, picking off QB Justin Herbert four times and winning in a blowout, 32-12. That hasn’t been easy for the Chargers to forget — and Harbaugh surely won’t let them, especially with the playoffs looming late in the year.

Rams at Eagles, Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 21

The Rams were the only team that gave the Eagles a real game during their run to the Super Bowl last season, losing 28-22 in snow-drenched Philadelphia in the divisional round. They were convinced then that if the conditions had been better and the field not so slippery that the result would have been different. The Eagles, as you might imagine, disagree. The Rams have a very early chance to prove they were right.

Dolphins at Bills, Week 3, Thursday, Sept. 18

If the Dolphins are ever going to contend in the AFC East, they’re going to have to figure out a way to beat the Bills — especially in frigid Western New York. They haven’t won in Buffalo since Christmas Eve, 2016. They’ve also lost their past six overall to the Bills and 13 of 14. The Bills are their white whale. There’d be no bigger statement to set the tone for their season than conquering them on the road.

Vikings at Seahawks, Week 13, Sunday, Nov. 30

The Vikings are big believers in J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick of last year’s draft — so much so that they were willing to move on from Sam Darnold even after he played like an MVP and won 14 games last season. It was a big risk, and McCarthy will spend all season trying to prove that they were right to believe in him. Showing that head-to-head against his predecessor, especially this late in the year, would be a big step in the right direction.

Patriots at Titans, Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19

The NFL was shocked when Mike Vrabel lost a power struggle in Tennessee and was run out of town at the end of the 2023 season. He was easily one of the league’s top coaching candidates when the Patriots snatched him up shortly after last season ended. Though he probably won’t admit it, there’s no doubt he’s been dreaming of his return to Tennessee, where he wants to make the Titans remember him.

Saints at Titans, Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 28

There was never really a debate between the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. Everyone agreed that Cam Ward was, far and away, the worthy No. 1 pick. Tyler Shough was the third quarterback off the board, taken one round (and 39 picks) later by New Orleans. He’ll get an early shot to start thanks to Derek Carr’s retirement. And he’ll view this game as a measuring stick, and a chance to show he should’ve been taken a lot closer to Ward than he was.

Giants at Broncos, Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 19

It’s been less than three years since the Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract, and only a year since Sean Payton ran him out of town. He was unavailable for the Steelers' trip to Denver last year. This time, if all works out well, he’ll return as a starting quarterback, with a still-burning grudge against the Denver coach who cut him loose.

Steelers at Jets, Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 7

Justin Fields getting a chance to play against his old team is a nice storyline, but boy will it be overshadowed by the other quarterback if Aaron Rodgers comes out of the darkness and plays for the Steelers this season. His two years with the Jets didn’t go well, and he didn’t go quietly. There are quite a few people in the organization, from the top to the bottom, who’d love to see the Jets defense get up in Rodgers’ face.

Rams at Eagles, Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 21

There are so many to choose from: a Super Bowl rematch, an NFC title game rematch, an opener against a team that thinks they could’ve won the NFC East last year. Plus big games against the Lions, Packers and Bills. But this stands out for the same reason it does for their opponent — the Rams’ belief that they would have beaten the champs in the divisional round if only the weather had been nicer. It’s nice of the NFL schedule-makers to give the two teams a chance to settle their differences in the warmest part of the season. The Rams just have to hope it doesn’t rain.

Vikings vs. Steelers, in Dublin, Week 4, Sunday, Sept. 28

There are so many choices here, including Aaron Rodgers possibly getting shots at his two former teams, the Packers and Jets. But don’t forget that A-Rod, despite whatever spin he offers, was hoping the Vikings would bring him in to replace Sam Darnold. That was a big part of his long waiting game. And he surely won’t forget that, after thinking about it for a few weeks, the Vikings decided to stick with J.J. McCarthy instead. Assuming Rodgers decides to play, he’ll be very motivated to show Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell that he made a huge mistake.

49ers at Rams, Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 2

The 49ers fell apart last year, and nowhere was that collapse more apparent than in their own division. They went 1-5 against the NFC West last season, including losing twice to the division-champion Rams. Knocking the Rams off in L.A. early in the season would be a great way to announce that they’re back and ready to at least try and reclaim their title.

Seahawks vs. Vikings, Week 13, Sunday, Nov. 30

Sam Darnold came out of nowhere last season and played like an MVP, led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and very nearly the top seed in the NFC. Then, after just two bad games — which just happened to be in the division winner-take-all regular-season finale in Detroit and then in the first round of the playoffs in L.A. — the Vikings let him walk. Darnold landed on his feet with a big deal in Seattle, but he won’t forget the Vikings’ startling lack of gratitude for all he did for them.

Bucs vs. Jets, Week 3, Sunday, Nov. 21

Todd Bowles has been the Bucs head coach for three years now. He’s gone 51-27 and been to the playoffs all three years. But one thing he hasn’t had a chance to do yet is coach against his old team, the New York Jets. It’s been a long, seven years since he left there and hardly anyone from his tenure remains. But few Jets coaches leave that building with warm, fuzzy feelings. And they all relish the chance to show the mess they left behind wasn’t their fault.

Titans vs. Rams, Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 14

It’s hard not to be excited for the debut of Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick and the quarterback expected to save the Titans franchise. His unveiling will come in Week 1 in Denver — hardly the easiest place to play — but he gets his debut in front of the home fans in Nashville here against the high-powered Rams in Week 2. It won’t be an easy matchup, but the Titans fans are just looking for positive signs.

Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 16, Saturday, Sept. 20

The Commanders’ run was remarkable last season and just getting to the NFC Championship Game made it an unexpected success. But they view their 55-23 blowout loss that day in Philadelphia as a huge missed opportunity. They know that to be the champs, they’ve got to beat the champs. This will be their first shot at showing the world that they’re ready, and that their miracle 2024 season was no fluke. Even better, as they gear up for the playoffs, it’s the first of two games against the Eagles in the final three weeks.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

