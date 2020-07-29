National Football League
On This Day: Dak Prescott Turns 27
On This Day: Dak Prescott Turns 27

6 hours ago

A Cowboy just got a year older on Wednesday. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turns 27 today, two days after he was slotted as the 46th best player in the NFL by his peers in the NFL Top 100.

Prescott's four years as the starter in Dallas have been successful to say the least. He was the Cowboys' 4th round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he was thrown into the fire early, after then-starter Tony Romo went down with an injury in Week 3 of the 2016 preseason.

In his rookie year, Dak helped Dallas clinch the top seed in the NFC, going 13-3. In the process, he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, while setting multiple rookie QB records.

As a starter, Dak's record is 40-24. He's never missed a start and he's never put together a losing season in Dallas, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2018.

Prescott's career passer rating (97.0) is tied for 5th all-time among QBs, and his total passing yards (15,778) ranks 6th since he entered the league.

Prescott showed out in 2019, establishing career-highs in passing yards (4,902), TDs (30), yards per attempt  (8.2) and yards per completion (12.6).

Prior to arriving in Dallas, Prescott was also making plays during his four years and 49 starts at Mississippi State.

He finished his college career with 9,376 passing yards and 70 TDs, to go along with 2,521 rushing yards and 41 rushing TDs. He also caught 3 TDs while with the Bulldogs.

Dak holds 38 school records, and finished 3rd in SEC history in total yards and 4th in total TDs.

Along with all of his records, Dak's most impressive accomplishment might be the creativity that went behind his viral hip sway.

Most recently, Dak signed the exclusive franchise tender with the Cowboys for $31.4 million, after the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term contract extension.

He's locked in for at least another year in Dallas and he will be paid like one of the best players in the NFL.

So here's to you, Dak Prescott.

We'll see you in the fall. Make sure you bring the cowboy hat.

