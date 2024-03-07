OL Kevin Dotson reportedly agrees to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson has agreed to terms on a three-year contract to stay with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.
The deal is expected to be worth $48 million for Dotson, who became one of the NFL’s top-rated guards and a pillar of the Rams’ offense last season after they acquired him from Pittsburgh in training camp.
Dotson, a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Louisiana in 2022, was consistently graded as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus and other evaluators during his first season with the Rams.
Dotson and rookie left guard Steve Avila dramatically boosted the Rams’ offense, which improved from 25th to 11th in the NFL in yards rushing while allowing just 2.0 sacks per game of Matthew Stafford, who was sacked 3.2 times per game in 2022.
Dotson excelled as a run-blocker while also committing only two penalties for the Rams, who finished 10-7 and made the playoffs one year after going 5-12.
Los Angeles gave up almost nothing for Dotson, sending two Day 3 draft picks to Pittsburgh to get the guard and two more Day 3 draft choices. Dotson largely played left guard for the Steelers, who gave his starting job to Isaac Seumalo.
Dotson and safety Jordan Fuller were expected to be the Rams’ most prominent unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Russell Wilson next team odds: Favored Steelers set to meet with QB, reports say
Jason Kelce's retirement so far: Time with Travis, a flaming table jump and an NBA game
2024 NFL Draft interior offensive line rankings: Strong group of guards, centers
-
Bills reportedly releasing star DBs Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White; restructuring LB Von Miller's contract
What would signing QB Kirk Cousins do for Falcons' playoff chances?
NFC West Division odds: 49ers aim for third straight title
-
Joel Klatt's winners and takeaways from the 2024 NFL Draft Combine
2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 50 led by Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins
Eagles need a 'fresh start' in free agency to keep Super Bowl aspirations alive
-
Russell Wilson next team odds: Favored Steelers set to meet with QB, reports say
Jason Kelce's retirement so far: Time with Travis, a flaming table jump and an NBA game
2024 NFL Draft interior offensive line rankings: Strong group of guards, centers
-
Bills reportedly releasing star DBs Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White; restructuring LB Von Miller's contract
What would signing QB Kirk Cousins do for Falcons' playoff chances?
NFC West Division odds: 49ers aim for third straight title
-
Joel Klatt's winners and takeaways from the 2024 NFL Draft Combine
2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 50 led by Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins
Eagles need a 'fresh start' in free agency to keep Super Bowl aspirations alive