OL Kevin Dotson reportedly agrees to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams

Published Mar. 7, 2024 7:54 p.m. ET

Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson has agreed to terms on a three-year contract to stay with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be worth $48 million for Dotson, who became one of the NFL’s top-rated guards and a pillar of the Rams’ offense last season after they acquired him from Pittsburgh in training camp.

Dotson, a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Louisiana in 2022, was consistently graded as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus and other evaluators during his first season with the Rams.

Dotson and rookie left guard Steve Avila dramatically boosted the Rams’ offense, which improved from 25th to 11th in the NFL in yards rushing while allowing just 2.0 sacks per game of Matthew Stafford, who was sacked 3.2 times per game in 2022.

Dotson excelled as a run-blocker while also committing only two penalties for the Rams, who finished 10-7 and made the playoffs one year after going 5-12.

Los Angeles gave up almost nothing for Dotson, sending two Day 3 draft picks to Pittsburgh to get the guard and two more Day 3 draft choices. Dotson largely played left guard for the Steelers, who gave his starting job to Isaac Seumalo.

Dotson and safety Jordan Fuller were expected to be the Rams’ most prominent unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

