OL Kaleb McGary is expected to re-sign with Falcons
Right tackle Kaleb McGary is expected to re-sign with the Falcons for three years and $34.5 million, according to NFL Network's report.
The four-year NFL veteran has played his entire career with Atlanta. The Falcons selected the 28-year-old McGary No. 31 overall out of Washington in the 2019 draft.
Last spring, the Falcons declined to exercise his fifth-year option, and McGary responded with his best NFL season, making a compelling case to be re-signed. In 17 games and 1,051 snaps, he allowed only 3.5 sacks and committed four penalties.
A three-year, $34.5 million deal won’t be confused with teammate Chris Lindstrom’s massive extension, but on a team that prides itself on asserting the run as much as the Falcons, bringing back the offensive line intact for 2023 is an important priority. Both of their 2019 first-round picks are now locked up long term.
Atlanta released quarterback Marcus Mariota and signed former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke to compete with Desmond Ridder. The Falcons have nine selections in next month's draft, including the No. 8 overall pick.
McGary comes in at No. 24 in the FOX Sports top 50 free-agent ranker.
Analysis from FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:
The Falcons have enough cap space to keep McGary and they should. If he hits the open market, he could command a sizable contract.
