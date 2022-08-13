National Football League Odell Beckham's best landing spot: Cowboys, Packers or Rams? 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL a few years ago, but a slew of injuries and some inconsistent play in Cleveland altered his course.

The former Pro Bowler rebuilt his stock last year while helping the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl. He was in the midst of an MVP-caliber performance, only to tear his ACL late in the first half. Six months later, OBJ is still rehabbing the injury and remains a free agent.

While he's expected to be available at some point this season, where he'll end up remains a mystery.

FOX Sports' David Helman joined "Speak For Yourself" on Friday to give insight on the topic. He believes there are three teams in particular would be good landing spots for Beckham.

Will OBJ sign with Rams, Cowboys, Packers or elsewhere? Odell Beckham Jr., coming off a Super Bowl season and an ACL tear, is still looking to sign with an NFL team. Who will he play for in 2022?

Here is Helman's list.

Dallas Cowboys

Helman's thoughts: "I don't see it. You mention CeeDee Lamb, don't forget about Michael Gallup. I know he's not a superstar, but he's a guy the Cowboys gave $60 million to, is returning from his own ACL, and will be back in maybe September or October. Not to mention, the Cowboys are cheap. I'd love it, but I don't see it. Guys that are on the team get money. Free agents? Not so much."

Green Bay Packers

Helman's thoughts: "As a football nerd, nothing would make me happier. The fans wanted Julio Jones, but if you can't get him, OBJ is a nice consolation prize. Not right now, but maybe in October, when he's healthy, these young guys, like Christian Watson, will need a veteran. I would love this. It doesn't seem like a Green Bay move, but with Davante Adams gone, maybe you get a month into the season and see this happen."

Los Angeles Rams

Helman's thoughts: "The team that needs him the least is the one I'd put my money on. The Rams like to have fun. The Rams are out here having a lot of fun while these other teams are out here being boring. Sean McVay spent the whole offseason basically pleading, 'Odell. We would love to have you back. That would make us so happy.' The whole landscape could be different by the time he's healthy enough to play."

Emmanuel Acho asked Helman if he had to place a bet on which of the aforementioned three teams sign Beckham, who would it be. Helman chose the Rams, who do appear to be missing the key 2021 acquisition in training camp.

