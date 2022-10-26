National Football League NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Patriots-Jets, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots (3-3) are heading to Jersey to square off against the New York Jets .

The Patriots are coming off a 33-14 loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, while the Jets are coming off a 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos .

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Jets — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 8 lines, odds

Patriots at Jets (10 a.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Jets +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe: Which QB is the answer for Patriots The Patriots have inadvertently triggered a quarterback battle in New England.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe drama was thought to be solved when the latter put the Patriots up 14-10 in storybook fashion on Monday night. And then Zappe did nothing else the rest of the way, and New England got buried by the Bears, 33-14.

So who is starting at QB this week against the Jets? You have to wonder about the confidence of Mac Jones after fans booed him and cheered on Zappe.

The Patriots were 1-point favorites on the look-ahead line; the spread went up to -2 after the loss. Why, you may ask? Because the Patriots have beaten the Jets 12 straight times.

Anyone who feels very confident about this game has no clue what they’re talking about. The Jets are very beat up, especially in the trenches, so they may get dominated at the line of scrimmage.

The Patriots have only faced one defense better than the Jets - the Ravens - and Mac Jones threw three interceptions, and New England had four turnovers. While I’d love to make a case for the Jets for the fourth straight week, I'm worried about the injuries.

In this divisional matchup, I’ll get a little creative. Look for a slow start from both teams, so I'll grab the first-half Under.

PICK: 1st half Under 20 points at FOX Bet

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more